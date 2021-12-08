A black 1996 Porsche 911 Turbo, along with a 2019 Nautique G25 Boat with a 2019 Extreme boat trailer are both being forfeited “and disposed of according to law” by the U.S. government in a drug-related seizure of property, which removes Cary Senders and Ilan Senders as claimants from the case.
Senior U.S. Judge Christopher A. Boyko ordered the sale of the assets in a Nov. 15 ruling in U.S. District Court of Northern District of Ohio in Cleveland.
The Porsche belongs to Cary Senders; the boat and trailer belong to his son, Ilan Senders, who is a co-owner of Tibor’s Kosher Meats in University Heights, the subject of a Sept. 22, 2020 raid, along with houses associated with the business.
The three assets topped a list of luxury items that the U.S. government seized as part of a civil forfeiture case targeting Ilan Senders’ brother, Eyton Senders, who is also listed as a co-owner of Tibor’s.
All of the luxury items were being held by the U.S. Marshals Service.
Jonathan P. Witmer-Rich, a criminal law professor at Cleveland-Marshall College of Law at Cleveland State University, told the Cleveland Jewish News Dec. 7, “It’s one more step toward the eventual resolution of the case.”
Witmer-Rich explained the meaning.
“The government seized property which they had an ownership interest in,” he said. “And so they have no kind of ongoing connection to the proceedings.”
Separately, the U.S. Attorney has received permission to sell five real estate parcels, including four houses and a vacant lot located in Greater Cleveland and Los Angeles. That sale is being held by joint motion and agreement of Eyton Senders and the U.S. Attorney.
“Neither Carey (sic) Senders nor Ilan Senders have filed an answer in this motion,” Boyko wrote in his default order, naming the car, boat and trailer as forfeited to the U.S. government.
Eyton Senders, Justen Balay and others are the subjects of a U.S. Major Crimes Task Force investigation for a vape cartridge manufacturing and distribution under the names Dank Vapes and Dankwoods.
In the March 10 civil forfeiture filing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Henry F. DeBaggis said Eyton Senders used Tibor’s to launder money, allowing him “a place to attempt to legitimize his ill-gotten gains.”
When reached by the CJN Dec. 3, Ilan Senders had no comment.
Toni Senders, Cary Senders’ wife, told the CJN Dec. 3, “We have no comment.”