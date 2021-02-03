Rob Portman, the U.S. Republican Senator from Cincinnati, spoke of rising anti-Semitism in the country and the need for Jews to engage with federal agencies on an ongoing basis in order to protect their institutions for the long term.
“This is an uneasy time for our Jewish communities with anti-Semitism on the rise both here in this country and around the world, particularly in Europe,” Portman told viewers at the Jewish Federations of North America’s Virtual Washington, D.C., Mission Feb. 2. “I am proud to have stood shoulder to shoulder with the community in rejecting hate, rejecting anti-Semitism.”
He praised JFNA and individual federations for hardening the infrastructure against potential attacks. The segment at which he spoke was called “Strategies and Resources for Protecting the Jewish Community.” An estimated 4,000 people attended the event Feb. 1 and Feb. 2.
“The attack that everybody remembers like it was yesterday outside of Pittsburgh in October of 2018 was a wakeup call,” said Portman, referring to the shootings at the Tree of Life Synagogue Oct. 27, 2018. “And it was too late for that Jewish community center – that synagogue – but right after that we started to look carefully at the nonprofit security grant program to see what we could do to strengthen it, provide more money of course, also provide better counsel and advice from DHS (the Department of Homeland Security) to religious communities around the country. And you’re right. In Ohio, we have been particularly aggressive on this.”
Portman and U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., sponsored the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which has made awards to faith-based institutions for security.
“We managed to double the money, and it will be money well spent,” said Portman, adding that the latest allocation allows nonprofit institutions to use the funds for armed guards and other personnel.
He said he thought he might be chairman of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs. With Democrats now in the majority, that will not be the case.
Regardless, Portman said, Peters and he “seamlessly … decided an agenda that will be bipartisan no matter what.”
In addition to maintaining relationships with the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Portman said the larger issue is a matter of culture.
“The broader issue of course again is how do you come up with a culture in this country of zero tolerance for anti-Semitism?” he said, praising the prosecutions under former U.S. Attorney General William Barr. “When we have prosecutions that are aggressive, are timely … we just have no sense in the country that anti-Semitism is something that could possibly be sustainable or acceptable.”
The moderator for Portman’s appearance was Jason Wuliger of Kirtland, who serves on the board of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.
In his introduction, Wuliger referred to Portman as “simply a statesman.”
In a segment of the virtual mission on American Jews and engagement moderated by Danielle Minson, president of the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati, Joe Kanfer spoke of how study leads to philanthropy and leading a life informed by Jewish values.
“I think we’re more curious about our Constitution – in the case of Judaism, more introspective and concerned and thoughtful about the Jewish wisdom that underlies who we are,“ said Kanfer, who is a past chair of JFNA and is chief acceleration officer of GOJO Industries in Akron. “We can’t do it all, but if we just celebrate today, we’ll be pretty sad tomorrow. So, my hope is that we deepen our understanding of the core values both of democracy and of the Judaism that underlies our community.”
Portman announced on Jan. 25 that he will not seek reelection to his Senate seat.