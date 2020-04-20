U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Cincinnati, praised the Food and Drug Administration for approving Cleveland-based SecondBreath’s request to produce ventilators for deployment around Ohio and the country, according to a news release.
The ventilators were developed by Ohioans and tested at Northeast Ohio hospitals, including Cleveland Clinic, Akron Children’s Hospital and Akron City Hospital. The administration has approved production and SecondBreath can increase production for shipment across Ohio and the country. Some ventilators have already been produced and are ready to be shipped.
“I am proud that Ohio companies like SecondBreath are stepping up and helping lead the coronavirus response efforts,” Portman stated in the release. “ Health care systems across the country are in desperate need of additional ventilators for those struggling to recover from COVID-19 which is why I was happy to help SecondBreath connect with the appropriate contacts in the administration as it sought approval to produce ventilators. Now that they have received federal approval, these ventilators, newly-produced in Ohio, will help our hard-working health care professionals as they treat those suffering from the coronavirus pandemic. I will continue to do anything I can to ensure our health care professionals have everything they need to do their important work.”
Dan Moore, chairman and president of SecondBreath, said in the release, “SecondBreath is thankful for Sen. Rob Portman’s leadership and for facilitating the connections necessary for the approval to produce the ventilators so many Americans desperately need during these uncertain times. Thanks to the FDA approval, we can now produce ventilators that cost one third the usual cost to health care systems. I’d also like to thank UH anesthesiology for their help in designing and testing the ventilators. I look forward to getting ventilators out to health care systems soon.”