Attorney David A. Posner has joined the law firm of Zashin & Rich, which has offices in Cleveland and Columbus.
Posner previously was a partner at BakerHostetler in Cleveland for the last 15 years. For more 30 years, he has represented publicly traded and privately owned companies in all aspects of employment and labor law, including discrimination, retaliation, harassment, wrongful discharge, and wage and hour matters.
He also has experience litigating cases involving the misappropriation of trade secrets and violations of noncompete and nonsolicitation agreements under state and federal law.
“This is a huge get for us,” said Stephen Zashin, co-managing partner and chair of the firm’s employment and labor group. “I have known David during my entire legal career. David is a cutting-edge, aggressive and client-focused attorney who fits perfectly with how we serve our clients. We are thrilled that David has sought to expand his practice and grow with us.”
Posner has been named a “Super Lawyer” every year since from 2012.
Publisher’s note: David Posner is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.