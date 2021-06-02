At approximately 10:30 a.m. June 2, Noble Elementary School initiated a level two lockdown at the direction of Cleveland Heights police, according to Cathan Cavanaugh, supervisor of communications for the Cleveland Heights-University Heights School District.
“Police say there was a possible domestic dispute involving two adults in the area of Montevista Road and Noble Road, in which one individual fired a weapon at the other’s vehicle,” Cavanaugh wrote. “No one was injured in this incident. The lockdown was lifted at approximately 11:40 a.m. after a suspect was taken into custody, and law enforcement determined that there was no threat to the safety of our students and staff. Police are remaining at the school as an additional safety precaution.”
Cavanaugh described a level two lockdown as one in which, “all exterior and interior doors are locked, movement within the school is allowed only by announcement from the administration. No entry into or exit from the building is allowed. Students are to return to their room immediately. Students who are outside for (physical education), recess, etc. are to move indoors and to a classroom immediately. Students remain in class. Activity in the classroom continues as usual.”
Clevealnd Heights Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg issued a news release June 2 as well. In it, she said, there was a report of shots fired at 1293 Ardoon St. at 10:25 a.m.
“Preliminary investigation indicates that a woman and her mother were sitting in their vehicle outside the school when the woman’s ex-boyfriend drove up in his vehicle,” Mecklenburg wrote. “ The man exited his car and walked toward the women. The woman then attempted to drive away and as she did the man pulled out a gun and fired several shots into the vehicle. Neither woman in the car was injured and no one in the area was struck by the gunfire. The woman then drove to the Cleveland Heights Police Department for assistance.
“Officers quickly arrived on the scene to investigate and assist school officials in ensuring the safety of the children and staff members at the school. The elementary school was placed on lockdown while officers investigated. It was learned that the suspect had fled the scene in a white SUV-style vehicle.
“Approximately one hour later, detectives located the suspect in the white SUV driving in the area of Superior and Euclid in East Cleveland. Officers were able to stop the vehicle and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.
“Officers remained at the elementary school during the lockdown and assisted security while the students were picked up by their parents.”
Mecklenburg called the investigation active and asked anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Cleveland Heights Police Department at 216-321-1234.