Holocaust survivor Eva Schloss, the posthumous stepsister of Anne Frank, will tell her story live at the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center at Union Terminal 7 p.m. Jan. 26. The event will also be streamed on Zoom.
On the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Schloss will be in conversation with Sarah L. Weiss, Holocaust & Humanity Center CEO, to commemorate the center’s third anniversary at Union Terminal.
“It is a rare opportunity for Cincinnatians to be able to hear Eva’s firsthand account of her experiences,” Weiss said in the Dec. 16 news release announcing the event. “We look forward to her visit to our museum and city as we commemorate our third anniversary at Union Terminal.”
Born Eva Geiringer in Vienna, Austria, Schloss and her family fled to the Netherlands after Germany annexed Austria in 1938. They were neighbors of Anne Frank’s family during their time in Amsterdam. After the Nazis occupied the Netherlands, Schloss and her family went into hiding. The family was later betrayed and sent to Westerbork Concentration Camp and then to Auschwitz II-Birkenau. After the war, Schloss and her mother moved back to Amsterdam and reconnected with Otto Frank, whom her mother married.
Before the event, the center will celebrate the launch of her testimony in its newest exhibit, Dimensions in Testimony. Using specialized recording and display technologies and next-generation natural language processing, Dimensions in Testimony allows visitors to ask two-dimensional displays of Holocaust survivors questions and receive responses in real time.
The event is part of a week-long commemoration of HHC’s third anniversary.
Other events include:
- A Holocaust speaker series, sponsored by Margaret an Michael Valentine, via Zoom, 11 a.m. Jan. 26.
- A performance of American Jewish composer Steve Reich’s “Different Trains” 4 p.m. Jan. 30. “Different Trains” weaves together stories of the Holocaust with a multi-media presentation set to orchestral arrangement performed by local Cincinnati string quartet, 4-Way.
For more information, visit holocaustandhumanity.org.