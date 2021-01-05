A $7.5 million gift from Steve and Loree Potash of Bentleyville to University Hospitals will establish the Steve and Loree Potash Women & Newborn Center at UH Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood.
Part of the UH Ahuja phase two expansion, the new center will bring the collaborative care of UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s and UH MacDonald Women’s hospitals to the east side, introducing maternal-fetal care and a full spectrum of labor and delivery services to the UH Ahuja campus, according to a news release.
A member of the UH board, Steve Potash is president and CEO of OverDrive, a company he founded in 1986 that is the leading digital platform for eBooks, audiobooks and other digital media, partnering with libraries, schools, government agencies, corporate learning centers and colleges and universities worldwide, according to the release.
Both Steve and Loree Potash are graduates of The Ohio State University in Columbus and the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law in Cleveland. She also holds a master’s degree in library science from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, was an academic librarian, practiced law and held multiple positions at OverDrive before retiring. The couple’s three children, Erica Lazzaro, Karen Estrovich and Brian Potash, are all active leaders in the business.
“UH’s patient-first approach deeply resonates with our family and our values,” Loree Potash said in the news release. “We are proud to support UH and to have our name on this remarkable new center, which will benefit families throughout our community. As parents and grandparents, we can think of no better gift to our community than a state-of-the-art home for mothers and babies.”
The Potash Women & Newborn Center will accommodate a variety of birth plans and will feature an on-site surgical suite and neonatal intensive care unit.
“Bringing a new baby into the world is among the most special moments in health care and we take pride in offering a loving, caring birthing environment for young families,” Patti DePompei, president of UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s and UH MacDonald Women’s hospitals and Rainbow Babies & Children’s Foundation Chair in Leadership and Innovation, said in the release. “With the Potash Women & Newborn Center, we will extend this exceptional, family-centered care to UH Ahuja for the first time. I believe it will surpass all expectations and set a new standard of care in the field.”