As vice president of safety force services at PRADCO, Lawrence J. Borodkin leads the Chagrin Falls-headquartered talent management consulting firm in helping law enforcement and fire departments assess candidates.
“We provide pre-hire psychological assessments for police officers, firefighters, dispatchers and corrections officers,” Borodkin said. “We also then test people when they go for a promotion to a command staff role.”
The breakdown in PRADCO’s public sector business unit is 70% assessment, and 30% coaching and training for departments. Borodkin said the 28 employee company provides these services to about 160 agencies in Ohio, including Cleveland Clinic, Summa Health, Aultman Foundation and Akron Children’s Hospital.
It also works with the university police departments at The Ohio State University in Columbus; Kent State University in Kent; Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland and Cuyahoga Community College in Cleveland.
In a July 7 interview with the CJN, Borodkin, an industrial/organizational psychologist, explained how PRADCO uses tests grouped to assess suburban police officers and other safety force personnel in Cleveland Heights, Lyndhurst, Pepper Pike, Shaker Heights, Solon, Twinsburg and University Heights.
“There is a clinical component, but that’s just one piece of it,” Borodkin said. “Individuals complete what’s called a quick view law enforcement assessment that looks at law enforcement behaviors and the chiefs in the state of Ohio helped us build that test. We also give the quick view emotional intelligence assessment as part of the battery, too.”
He said older assessment methods typically consisted of one psychological test called the Minnesota Multiphasic Personality Inventory, used to assess personality traits and psychopathology.
“They would find out if a person was deviant or there were clinical issues, but that doesn’t look at the total person,” Borodkin said. “You can be clinically OK and have lousy judgment; you can be clinically OK and have poor interpersonal skills.”
Borodkin identified that testing method as having caused many problems for law enforcement and fire departments, adding, “They hired a person who was clinically OK, but was not a good employee.”
He noted departments have become more progressive in their testing, coaching and training practices over the last 10 to 15 years.
When hiring, Borodkin said most communities require recruits to undergo polygraph tests and background checks before extending a conditional offer dependent on a medical exam.
If everything checks out, the next step is a pre-hire psychological exam, which is where PRADCO comes in.
“Many departments will build a benchmark and they will establish parameters of what a successful officer looks like for their given department,” Borodkin said. “So when they look at candidates, they can see if this person matches up well behaviorally with the needs of the community and the needs of the department.”
Borodkin said attributes PRADCO looks for when assessing candidates include: “Are they going to be a good employee? Are they going to have the necessary integrity? Are they going to value diversity? Are they going to be objective in their decision making?”
Approximately 30% to 35% of the candidates the company assesses are rejected. Borodkin said most of these individuals would have passed the MMPI alone.
“The more concerning part is that, many times, we assess a person who already is a police officer somewhere, who went through the old assessment method and got the job,” Borodkin said. “So there’s somebody out there carrying a weapon for another department that we do not recommend from our process.”
According to Borodkin, in a random sample of over 25 departments, PRADCO had an average success rate of 91%.
“So more than nine times out of 10,” Borodkin said, “if we recommend a police officer, they will be successful on the job.”