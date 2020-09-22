Preschool teachers and administrators have been planning for the start of school from the moment the previous year was abruptly halted. By most accounts, that planning has brought positive results.
Jessica Robins, director of early childhood services at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood, said the she and her team spent about a month working through “every challenge we could think of.” The result was a start to school that rolled across a five week window. This allowed them to gradually increase enrollment and make procedure adjustments incrementally.
“The children have been amazing,” said Lisa Williams, toddler teacher and age group lead at the Mandel JCC. “They really needed to be back, they missed that socialization.”
Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike started school right after Labor Day, and preschool director Marilyn Zaas said, “So far, it’s been pretty good.”
Unlike the other two schools, Park Synagogue is holding all classes virtually, which has presented a unique set of adjustments.
“Every two weeks parents come to the school to pick up supplies that will be used in class,” Zaas said.
The school also has asked some teachers to become “specialists,” so every day of the week can feature a special focus, such as music, science and art.
“Our goal is to have 1½ hours of learning time each day,” she said.
Much of the preparation for the year has been about educators “trying to train each other,” Zaas said.
Robins said she had regular meetings with other Jewish education directors to discuss planning and protocols from a high level.
Jennifer Wiley, a preschool teacher at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus in Columbus, said the return to school has “gone so much smoother than what we had anticipated.” Her program started on Aug. 4.
“In fact, we’ve been able to scale back on some of the protocols we had in place because the kids were doing so well on their own,” Wiley said.
Closer to the classroom, Wiley and her colleagues started meeting as teaching teams to “find ways to make this a ‘normal’ year of preschool – as normal as normal can be.”
With school now in swing, regular meetings have been difficult, but the teachers still use social media and email chains to share ideas and keep connected.
“It’s really wonderful, what we’ve been able to come up with. I think the key was to be solution oriented,” Robins said.
An integral part to the success of the schools has been the participation of the parents, the sources said.
Typically, parents walked their students to their classrooms or would pop in during the day to see their child. Those actions are all off the table.
But Robins said, “Our parents really rolled with it.”
For many parents, the opportunity to come into the classroom was as much about creating a bond with the teacher as it was sending their kid off to school.
“We use an app called HiMama now to build that bond,” Wiley said. HiMama is a child care app that connects providers to parents through digital communication like face-to-face calls, photo updates and daily reports.
“Communicating daily with our parents has been so important,” Williams said.
Noell Wolfgram Evans is a freelance writer from Columbus.