Parafill Pharmacy, created by Cleveland native Chris Verdi, has launched, offering same-day and next-day prescription delivery to Northeast Ohio customers.
Each patient will have a dedicated pharmacist assigned to them, with automatic refills and 24/7 support through call or text. There is no additional cost for these services when using Parafill Pharmacy in Beachwood.
According to a news release, the creation of Parafill Pharmacy is based in quick service for customers and accomplishing the goal of establishing pharmacist-patient relationships.
“High-volume demand in a typical retail pharmacy places an unsafe burden on the pharmacist and can lead to unacceptably high rates of medication error,” Verdi, CEO and president of pharmacy operations at Parafill Pharmacy, said in the release. “Pharmacists are the health care providers on the front lines that can change this trend, Parafill was formed to do just that.”
Each new patient has a consultation with their pharmacist. Once medication is delivered, patients can either call or text their pharmacist with questions on dosage, side effects or other health-related inquiries.
New patients can transfer prescriptions to Parafill Pharmacy by going to parafill.com or calling 216-360-1300.