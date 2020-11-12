Close to a week before Sept. 29, dentist Bradley Cohn received a call about his four-bedroom Pepper Pike home listed on vacation property rental website, Airbnb.
On the other end of the telephone wasn’t a family looking to visit loved ones in need of nearby lodging, or a group of friends wanting to safely explore the city and avoid hotel costs. It was a member of former Vice President Joe Biden’s staff explaining that Cohn’s Gates Mills Boulevard home could be where Joe and Jill Biden would stay after the presidential debate at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland Sept. 29.
“(Biden’s team) intimated that (the Bidens staying over was) a possibility, but they don’t tell you until the very end,” said Cohn, a member of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike. “They usually just say that they’re with the Biden group, and then there’s a lot that goes into – I’ve found out – having presidents or vice presidents stay in your house. They have to search it quite thoroughly.”
The out-of-the-blue call meant more to Cohn than just an exciting opportunity for a presidential candidate might be staying in his home. The house was also where he grew up and was raised by Sanford and Denise Cohn, who were vital in starting B’nai B’rith in Pepper Pike and were active Democratic Party members. Sanford Cohn eventually became president of B’nai B’rith.
Knowing that his late parents and B’nai B’rith Democratic Party members would have been ecstatic that the Democratic presidential candidate was staying at a home so connected to the same beliefs, Cohn went forward in the process of the Bidens’ possible one-night stay.
For about five days, Cohn’s house entered an intense inspection conducted by the Secret Service, Cohn said. Cohn wasn’t allowed in the house during the time.
At about noon the day of the debate, Cohn was contacted by Biden’s team and was informed his home had passed the inspection and that Biden would be arriving in a couple of hours to stay at his home. They told Cohn they wanted him to meet the Secret Service handler, where he also learned of additional things needed to prepare for the Bidens’ arrival.
Upon discovering the Bidens were to be guests at his home, Cohn called longtime next door neighbor, Jim Linhart, owner of Lemon Falls Cafe/Marketplace in Chagrin Falls, to bring over some baked goods.
Linhart, thrilled to hear the news, being a fan of Biden, rushed to put together a cookie tray of chocolate chip and chocolate toffee cookies, after being told Biden was a fan of chocolate-infused baked confections.
“I want what was in the White House gone,” Linhart said. “I wanted to pump (Biden) up for the night.”
Linhart dropped the tray off in Cohn’s garage at around 4:30 p.m., and a little later when Biden’s motorcade arrived, Linhart was right outside, about 10 feet away.
“(Biden) went into the garage, and three minutes later he came back out, walked across the front lawn and thanked me personally,” Linhart said. “He said, ‘Are you Jimmy? I just want to thank you for those cookies. That was so nice of you. What a wonderful neighborhood.’”
To guarantee their safety – only the Bidens were allowed in the house, Cohn said – Secret Service patrolled the home at night when they returned from the debate. Linhart said there were agents in the woods with night vision goggles, watching over the home and surrounding area.
Linhart joked that despite all of the excitement, it was the safest he’d ever felt in his home due to the Secret Service’s presence.
Cohn also received the opportunity to meet the Bidens, finding the now president-elect and his wife “genuinely nice and cordial.”
“They were very thankful about how we got everything prepared for them,” Cohn said. “I think (Biden) said the only thing that would have been better is if he could have stayed longer, but he was off to Pennsylvania on a train ride after that.”
For Cohn, having hosted an incoming president of the United States is something he’ll cherish for the rest of his life, especially for what it would have meant to his parents.
“This was Sanford and Denise’s home: it’s where they raised their family, it’s where they taught us our Jewish background. This is where they became active in politics,” Cohn said. “I’m certain my parents would have really enjoyed and felt honored knowing the Bidens visited their home.
“I have lived in Pepper Pike for over 50 years, and undoubtedly, this experience was perhaps the most outstanding event for myself and quite possibly for my neighbors as well. ... I’m glad (Biden) got a good night’s rest just staying there.”