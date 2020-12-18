An avowed anti-Semite and white supremacist has made telephone calls from prison saying he wanted to “figure out how to smuggle a gun in here” and that when he gets out, he will “have to kill” police, according to a sentencing memorandum.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Toni Beth Schnellinger Feisthamel said the court can look at his “history and characteristics” in determining a sentence for Matthew Paul Slatzer, 36, of Canton.

Slatzer pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a person with a domestic violence conviction in U.S. Northern District of Ohio U.S. District Court Sept. 8.

Slatzer’s lawyer, Anthony J. Vegh of Cleveland, argued for a downward variance of 87 days from whatever time is served based on time spent in Stark County Jail in Canton.

Schnellinger Feisthamel requested a sentence “within the sentencing guidelines,”a maximum of 10 years in prison, followed by a three-year supervised release.

The prosecutor made a distinction between Slatzer’s beliefs and his actions.

“Mr. Slatzer has shown that he is anti-Semitic and racist,” reads Schnellinger Feisthamel’s memorandum. “Slatzer’s aunt believes Slatzer belongs to the Ku Klux Klan dislikes Jews and Black people.”

Slatzer was photographed carrying a sign at a Columbus protest of Ohio’s business closures during the COVID-19 pandemic that had a depiction of a rat with a Star of David and the words “The Real Plague.”

On May 3, he went to a Dollar General store in Stow and entered carrying a hatchet and a sword. He asked the clerk directions to Kent State University in Kent, saying there were “a lot of Jews” at Kent State University. He told the clerk he was an Aryan Brother, but did not make a specific threat.

“In the case at bar, Slatzer threatened to kill the arresting officers,” Schnellinger Feisthamel wrote. “It is not Slatzer’s beliefs or associations which should impact his sentencing. Rather it is Slatzer’s threats and actions which the United States asks this court to consider when sentencing Slatzer.”

Slatzer was arrested after a Feb. 2 incident in which he took a loaded firearm into a Canton bar. His initial charge was possession of a firearm in a liquor establishment. On March 5, he was indicted by the Stark County Court of Common Pleas Grand Jury. He was released March 17. His release was revoked May 8 after the sword and hatchet incident. On June 11, he was indicted in U.S. Northern District of Ohio by a grand jury with a single count of possession of a firearm by a person with a domestic violence conviction and arraigned June 18.

“Slatzer’s criminal actions regularly include alcohol, violence, firearms, and hatred,” Schnellinger Feisthamel wrote. “Slatzer’s continued threats, even while locked up or out on bond, toward police officers and the Jewish community further exhibit his dangerousness. The United States asks this court not to consider Slatzer’s political views or beliefs but rather consider the danger he poses to the community due to these views and beliefs.”

He is due to be sentenced Dec. 29 in U.S. District Court in Akron before Judge Donald C. Nugent.