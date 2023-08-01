Progressive Insurance’s plan to consolidate its headquarters in Mayfield Village was term as “neutral” to Mayfield Village, Mayor Brenda Bodnar told Cleveland Jewish News July 31.
“They’re still remaining in Mayfield Village,” Bodnar said. “The amount of people coming to work every day in Mayfield Village will remain the same.”
Progressive announced to its employees that its Campus One at 6300 Wilson Mills Road would consolidate to Campus Two at 300 N Commons Blvd., which will eventually become corporate headquarters, a Progressive spokesperson wrote in a July 31 email to the CJN.
Campus One has 8% to 10% of its employees coming into the office daily, Bodnar said.
Over the last few years, Progressive has offered flexible work options and most have chosen to work from home rather than the office, the spokesperson wrote. Since reopening offices in January 2022, data showed there are not enough people using the spaces to keep them all open.
Feedback from employees coming into the office showed they want to be near others who are also working in the office, the spokesperson wrote.
“Consolidating our spaces will allow our people to better connect with their fellow employees and generate a more energetic and collaborative atmosphere,” according to the spokesperson.
This consolidation is one of a few that Progressive is doing. The other offices include Carmel, Ind; Colorado Springs, Colo; Riverview, Fla., and Progressive Home in St. Petersburg, Fla.
“It’s our responsibility to ourselves, our customers, agents, and investors to look for ways to optimize our resources, find new and more efficient ways to work, and spend our money responsibly,” the spokesperson wrote. “We’ll continue to evaluate how office utilization impacts our real estate footprint and make the best decisions for our people and our business.”