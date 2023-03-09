The structure of the Beachwood branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library could be changing.
During a March 7 Beachwood City Council meeting, Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns shared he had recently met with library leaders to discuss their intention to demolish and build a new library at the same location, 25501 Shaker Blvd.
Should the project move forward, construction would start in 2024. The suggested plan is part of the Cuyahoga County Public Library’s larger facilities master plan. The site the library sits on is owned by Beachwood City Schools.
Preliminary plans call for a two-floor library, featuring a 500-seat community auditorium, additional green space, play space, study rooms and meeting rooms. Berns told the Cleveland Jewish News March 8. He said he is “very excited” about the plans they presented to him, which could cost at least $21 million to build.
“This is great for the community, and not just for Beachwood,” Berns said. “This is the busiest branch, volume-wise, on the east side. People from all surrounding communities come to it, and it’s a great asset to the city, and hopefully will be for the next 40 years.”
Berns said the library system has funding for the project from 2020 levy passed and because of that, it does not need to go to the voters.
“I don’t want to take anything for granted, but (CCPL) seems pretty keen on renovating this library branch,” he said, adding he has intentions to visit the Parma-Snow branch soon, which also has an auditorium. “They told me they’d be taking what they learned from that build and applying it here. I am super excited.”
Hallie Rich, chief communications and external relations officer for the library system, told the CJN March 8 discussions for the Beachwood branch started in 2022, with the library system engaging architectural firm Group 4. Ten years ago, the library system conducted research about the state of its branches at the time, and Rich said, since that study, several building projects have been completed.
“So, we realized it was time to refresh and revise, and take a look at our facilities and engaged in a master plan process,” Rich said. “In the fourth quarter, Group 4 came back with a review of all of our buildings. A number of branches were identified as an opportunity to do some projects, and Beachwood was one of the ones identified as a priority in the next one to four years.”
By the end of last year, Rich said the library system reach out and started conversations with the city of Beachwood and the school district.
“We’re in the very early phases,” she said. “Our board of trustees, just in February, approved the library to go out and advertise an RFQ (request for proposal) for design services. So, we’re only just now in the process of having design firms submit proposals.”
The library system’s capital committee also held a meeting March 7, when members discussed the potential Beachwood branch update. At the meeting, CCPL Executive Director Tracy Strobel said it has “long been a dream” for the library system’s east side footprint to have an auditorium similar to its Parma-Snow branch.
“When we all kind of talked about having it at Beachwood, it all kind of clicked,” she said.
Strobel said the intention would be to work alongside school Superintendent Robert P. Hardis and the mayor and city council “to move this forward.”
“We are in conversation with the superintendent and their council, and the intent is that they would sign a purchase agreement with us as we’ve done with other city entities,” she said. “... It just makes it cleaner and makes it our investment then. It fits pretty well with what we’ve done in other municipalities.”
Hardis told the CJN March 8 that the district is “very supportive” of the plans for the site.
“It is great for our community to have this new, expanded library,” he said. “As far as purchasing the land from us, I know that our school district attorney is working with an attorney that the library system uses when they don’t own a property they plan to build on or make changes to. Our attorneys are in discussion about how this will look. Any change in our relationship with them or in terms of ownership, I don’t know. But, we’re very supportive of the library system, and that’s why the library is on that property.”
Hardis said he would like the “great” relationship between the library branch and Beachwood City Schools to continue, however that may look.
“It is really exciting that the funding they have is being brought to Beachwood,” he said. “So, yes, it is accurate to say we are in discussions about the nature of the ownership and any sort of contractual relationship. The idea of designing a library that can meet more of the needs of our community is great.”
During the meeting, Strobel also noted the two-floor branch design is “unique” to the library system as most of its branches are one-story. To accommodate an auditorium, the library would need to be two stories as most auditoriums are also two stories, she said.
Strobel said it would help the library better accommodate “big-name guests and authors.”
“It makes so much sense and feels so much like the right thing to do,” she said, noting the new building would be closer to Richmond Road and Shaker Boulevard to accommodate the auditorium. “..But this is all a work in progress. The branch has served us very well, but you can tell it is from another generation.”
The branch opened Oct. 31, 1982, and was the first to have an automated circulation system. Currently, it offers a drive-up window where patrons can pick up requested materials, dedicated spaces for children and teens and an outdoor reading garden.
The branch received a $1.1 million renovation in 2012, which added new children and teen areas. The entranceway was also relocated to the north side and the west side added a drive-up window.