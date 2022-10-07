A proposed 12,000-square-foot house on Shelburne Road in Shaker Heights’ Poets Corner neighborhood with a mikvah and simcha hall, as well as a separate basement entrance, elevator, nine bedrooms and 12 gender-specific bathrooms, will not be used as a synagogue or bed and breakfast, according to the property owners.

“Let us clarify what this house will NOT be,” owners Deena and Hirsh Henfield wrote in an undated and unsigned clients’ response presented by architect Rebecca Pantuso of Pantuso Architects of Chagrin Falls. “This home will not be an Airbnb, or rental, and the simcha hall will not be available for public rental or be used as a synagogue, nor will any part of the home be available for commercial use in any way.”

The Henfields are in Israel celebrating the holidays, Pantuso said at the hearing. She said she expects them to attend the next hearing, which could be in about a month.

Eighty-four people submitted written comments to the city as of Oct. 6, with 83 in opposition and one in favor. Petitions signed by 259 people were also opposed to the demolition of the current house in favor of a house that would be nearly twice as big.

Pantuso said the Henfields are Orthodox Jews and want to live within walking distance of their synagogue. They live on Fairmount Boulevard in Shaker Heights and purchased the house and two adjacent parcels at 22276 Shelburne Road for $560,000 from Hummer Paving Co. July 12, 2021, according to the Cuyahoga County Auditor’s Website.

The simcha hall, multiple kitchens, elevator, hot tub mikvah, nine bedrooms and three-bay garage raised concerns among neighbors as to the use of the property.

More than 100 people attended the public hearing on the proposal to tear down the existing 7,000-square-foot home and approve variances, consolidation of three lots and a site plan for the new home. Shaker Heights City council chambers were filled to capacity and the overflow crowd was in a conference room.

The board of zoning appeals continued the public hearing to an unspecified date, possibly in November.

Several residents spoke at the hearing, expressing concerns about what the house will used for, who will use the house, potential walking and vehicle traffic concerns, as well as the impact on the character of the neighborhood. Most speakers received applause from others once they concluded their brief remarks.

Brian Green of Landon Road said he was concerned about the potential for daily prayer gatherings to be held at the home.

“There’s something in the Jewish religion called the minyan,” he said. “And in the mornings, there are prayers and during that period of time you have to have at least 10 people. And while I saw in the presentation that it is not to be used as a synagogue, there’s a difference between a synagogue and having a minyan in the morning. And this is occurring in University Heights and I’m intimately familiar with some of those. So my question to this is, if in fact they start having a morning minyan, which unlike the weekends when the Orthodox people do not drive, they’ll be driving to the synagogue or the house for a minyan because there was nothing in Mr. Henfield’s letter that said otherwise. How is that going to be handled or stopped because the city is looking at extremely serious issue with a RLUIPA claim? And are you prepared to defend that? Are you prepared to handle that for the benefit of the neighbors?”

Green was referring to the federal Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act of 2000, which prohibits zoning laws from unreasonably limiting religious assemblies. The city of University Heights is facing a lawsuit regarding its actions to preemptively shut down a minyan at Daniel Grand’s home on Miramar Boulevard.

Robert Botnick of Shelburne Road raised concerns regarding the use of the building by the public.

“The other issue that hasn’t been raised at all tonight is about the mikvah,” Botnick said. “Typically, we see that as a community place. And we can see at least two mikvahs on (South) Green Road. There’s a community mikvah over at the original Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights. Families don’t have mikvahs in their home. A mikvah is used for very, very important spiritual and religious purposes. So the question becomes, who all gets to use the mikvah? Is this something that’s now open to the public? Is this something that’s just for private use? Who has the access? When can it be used? These are things that have not been discussed at all. And even if we’re trying to pass this off as a single-family home, there is no way in the world that a mikvah and a simcha hall are being used in a single-family home.”

In addition to emails and letters objecting to the plan, 259 people signed onto a petition opposing it.

That petition reads, in part, “As a neighborhood, we do not want to see the old beautiful homes that are proportional to the rest of the neighborhood replaced by massive McMansion style homes. If this home is allowed and more McMansion style homes are built, the character of the neighborhood will be ruined.

“We also have no idea what the intended use is of the home. It is a single-family home yet has a large party room in the basement that seats at least 60 people. … The fact is that we have no idea what the property owners intend to use the property for. Will they hold many events here? What kind of events? How often? Will they charge for those events? Where will people park? If the events are for the property owner’s immediate family then why do they need a separate entrance from the street?

“Nobody objects to homeowners having parties and entertaining, but this home seems to be built not for the enjoyment of a single family, but with the purpose of entertaining large numbers of people on a frequent basis.”

Lindsey Carr Siegler of McCauley Road said she was speaking on behalf of many of the neighbors in opposition and urged the board of zoning appeals to deny the variances, saying they don’t meet the burden of proof.

“There is nothing unique about this property that would require those variances,” Carr Siegler said. “It is the biggest lot and the biggest house that is currently in our neighborhood. The homeowners also need to prove that the granting of the variance will not be detrimental to the public welfare, or injurious to other property or improvements in the neighborhood in which the property is located. We have already heard from homeowners who will be directly impacted across the street. There are letters from homeowners or homeowners on both sides who will be impacted and several from behind. So that condition can’t possibly be met. They also need to prove, and this is perhaps the most important that the granting of the variance will not alter the essential character of the neighborhood. It’s almost unfathomable that we have to talk about this. The house is 12,000 square feet.”

Citing diversity, Jeff Pierce of Calverton Road spoke on Zoom and also wrote a letter to the city in favor of the plan.

“I value the diversity of cultures and religions in the United States and the freedom to pursue your own dreams,” he wrote in his Oct. 5 letter. “The Henfields are hoping to achieve their American dream in our city. While a house this large may not be what I or many of my neighbors would choose, the freedom to choose for yourself is what makes our country unique. I trust the zoning board’s judgment that the new house would fit the character of the neighborhood. And I am skeptical that the intended family gatherings would make more noise than the summer pool parties which are not uncommon in Poet’s Corner. Please affirm our city’s commitment to diversity and approve these variance requests despite the many dissenting voices. I know that I would not be alone in welcoming the Henfields to the neighborhood.”

Landscape architect David Thorne also offered comments on behalf of the home owners, and asked residents to give him courtesy as there was laughter during his presentation.

“I’m not sure what the chuckles are for,” he said. “But it’s a little disrespectful when I’m talking because I know the facts about the Henfields do have landscape contractors as part of their business.”

Pantuso, the architect, who made a presentation about the project prior to public comment, asked the city for guidance at the end of the public hearing.

“How do we get over this concern that it’s not a single-family home,” she asked. “They’ve definitely raised concerns and I hear you. I just don’t know how to solve this.”

Shaker Heights Law Director William Ondrey Gruber told her city staff would work with her on specific information the board or public has requested.

“The burden is on the applicant to make their showing,” he said. “So we can’t tell you all that you would need to do to convince this board to approve it. So, you’re going to have to work with applicants, the homeowners, to figure that out in the best way you can to achieve what you want to achieve.”