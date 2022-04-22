RHM Real Estate of Lyndhurst and Activity Capital of Woodmere provided Woodmere with formal notice to withdraw their petition to amend its zoning ordinances and zoning map and approve the development plan for its proposed 89-unit Class A residential community development, according to an April 22 statement.
The reason for the withdrawal was due to the village’s requirement that the council act on the matter within 90 days of presentation, adding pressure on the village’s planning and zoning commission and council to make a properly informed decision, according to the statement.
“The Village’s zoning code and the format of public meetings has not allowed for thoughtful discourse on what will be the largest private investment in Woodmere in more than a decade,” the statement said. “Nevertheless, we look forward to working collaboratively with the Village to craft a workable plan.”
RHM Real Estate and Activity Capital said they remain committed to providing the village with high-quality housing options that currently only exist in neighboring suburbs and throughout the region.
They acknowledge that the developers have attempted to address many fact-based concerns residents and elected officials have expressed and the common fears and misconceptions that arise with such a project, but believe more can be done. The group intends to hold several community meetings over the next several weeks to engage directly with members of the community.
There has been a lot of planning that has gone into the project and the land the group has acquired over the last several years and they hope residents, business owners and elected and appointed officials will take time to meet, ask questions and learn more about the plan.
“Our proposed development will have a unique and meaningful impact on stemming population loss, enhancing the beauty of the Village landscape, attracting more revenue to the Village, and importantly, preventing the cost of living in Woodmere for current residents from going up unnecessarily,” the statement said,
More details to come on meeting dates, times and locations.