University Heights Prosecutor Stephanie B. Scalise said she recognized the sensitive nature of the investigation and prosecution into the spray painting of buildings with graffiti that included a swastika in July 2020.
Scalise, who is also assistant law director of University Heights, spoke to the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 27, following the sentencing of three people in the case, which resulted after plea arrangements.
The incidents targeted the area of Cedar and South Green roads, where there are multiple businesses owned by Jews and a synagogue.
While Beachwood brother and sister Gabriel G. Truitt, 21, and Bo Briele Truitt, 24, were initially charged with criminal damage, ethnic intimidation, inducing panic, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, two of the charges were dropped in both of their cases: contributing to the delinquency of a minor and ethnic intimidation. The third person charged and sentenced was a 15-year-old girl, whose case was handled in juvenile court.
“As the investigation unfolded and people were being interviewed, it became very clear that the original intent of the three people involved was not ethnic intimidation,” Scalise said. “And I felt that if it went to trial, I would not be able to prove that was their intention.
“However, I do have to acknowledge as someone whose goal was to represent this community, that the product of what they did was intimidating to an ethnic group. And so that is reflected in the inducing panic charge. Because inducing panic focuses on what happened because of your actions, regardless of what your intentions were.”
Scallse said based on the investigation, “I think part of the intention was a group of kids who thought that they were just going to be spray painting buildings, and then one of them started doing swastikas. I wasn’t going to be able to prove that the two adults ahead of time engaged in this activity with the purpose of intimidating our Jewish community.”
As more was learned, the contributing to the delinquency of a minor charge became problematic as well, she said.
“And then when we started to look at the juvenile, who the evidence showed was probably the one who did that, we didn’t find evidence that she was trying to intimidate the Jewish community,” Scalise said. “And beyond that, I can’t really speculate what was in her head, anymore than I can speculate what’s in any troubled teenager’s mind when they make really bad choices.”
Scalise said she tried to balance the impact on the community against the intent and needs of the defendants.
“The goal with the plea that I made here was to make sure I was ethically following the evidence that I had available, and then also making sure that I crafted a solution that acknowledged the damage that their actions caused, regardless of what they may have intended.”
Scalise praised the work of University Heights police and particularly that of detective Ben Feltoon, whom she said a community member approached with information that led to the arrests.
“But I think, quite frankly, it speaks volumes of the detective involved, that he had enough trust of the community that someone felt safe to tell him what they had seen and what they knew,” she said, adding that Feltoon “gathered tons of pieces of the puzzle from a lot of different places – put it all together.”
Scalise spoke about her role and the balancing that took place in this case.
“As someone who has been working now, in two years in this job in University Heights, I’m very sensitive to the way that every decision I make impacts the Jewish community, because we have such a large vibrant portion of our community represented there,” Scalise said. “And it’s really important to me that the people who live here, everybody, feel safe.”
She reflected back to when she first learned of the incident.
“I remember hearing from citizens how they felt that week,” she said. “As I’ve prosecuted this case, I’ve tried to balance those feelings that I could observe in our community, along with the needs of these defendants to be appropriately treated in court, and to be given a punishment as well as rehabilitation.”
She said she has larger goals in mind.
“Because that goal has to be a part of keeping it from happening again,” Scalise said. “And making sure that these types of incidents don’t happen again is absolutely the goal that I try to keep in mind for our community.”