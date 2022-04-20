Content warning: This article contains descriptive content that is sexual in nature. Reader discretion is advised.
Rabbi Stephen Weiss, the former senior rabbi at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike, could face a maximum of up to 3 ½ years in prison if convicted on all charges related to his alleged online solicitation of an underage boy, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.
Weiss, a Pepper Pike resident, was arrested April 18 by law enforcement officers with the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force after allegedly engaging in explicit online conversations and attempting to meet with an undercover investigator posing as a 15-year-old boy, according to criminal complaint from the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office. Weiss was suspended by the synagogue April 19.
Weiss, 60, who had been a rabbi at the synagogue since 2001, was charged with one count of attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, one count of importuning and one count of possessing criminal tools, according to the prosecutor’s office. These counts together carry a maximum of 3½ years in prison, Lexi Giering, communications specialist for the prosecutor’s office, told the Cleveland Jewish News. She said the prosecutor’s office will “present to the grand jury” these charges and if the grand jury indicts Weiss, then the case will go to arraignment. The timing of the next steps is not yet clear, she said.
The Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas records show Weiss posted a $50,000 bond April 19. According to the court docket, as a condition of his jail release, he is required to wear a GPS standard monitoring device.
According to the criminal complaint, Weiss traveled to a prearranged location in Newburgh Heights to allegedly engage in sexual activity with the purported child, after communicating on a social networking app. He was arrested on scene by law enforcement officers with the task force. According to the prosecutor’s office, the vehicle he was driving was searched and law enforcement officers found a box of condoms, two bottles of lubricant and one bottle of erectile dysfunction medication containing one pill.
Giering said the task force would not provide further details on the investigation and arrest.
On April 19, after an hourlong meeting on the matter the synagogue announced Weiss’ suspension in an email to congregants signed by president Rebekah Dorman and Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria, who has assumed the responsibilities of senior rabbi immediately.
“We write to you in shock regarding the news of Rabbi Weiss’ arrest yesterday,” the emailed statement read. “Synagogue leadership first became aware of the situation at 3 p.m. April 19. The officers and executive committee met tonight and have suspended Rabbi Weiss from his position as senior rabbi effective immediately. He has been ordered to cease engaging in all congregational duties and has been barred from the premises.”
Born in Chicago, Weiss received his bachelor’s degree in Jewish and western civilization from the University of Judaism in Los Angeles and was ordained by the Jewish Theological Seminary in New York in 1990, according to his past profile on B’nai Jeshurun’s clergy webpage, which has been removed as of April 19.
The webpage also noted his “passion for working with Jewish youth,” and that he had been teaching youth for 25 years. He served as a rabbi for a combined 11 years at Ahavath Achim Synagogue in Atlanta and Congregation Shaarey Zedek in Southfield, Mich., before coming to B’nai Jeshurun. Weiss has been involved in advocating for many social justice causes, such as anti-gun violence and more recently, solidarity with Ukraine.
He also advocated for a federal anti-human trafficking bill that became law in 2018, the CJN reported in March 2018. Specifically, the bill was designed to make legal action more feasible against websites hosting advertisements for prostitution and human trafficking. The Greater Cleveland Board of Rabbis passed a resolution in support of it after Weiss introduced it to the group.
Weiss has served on many boards both locally and nationally, including the Greater Cleveland Board of Rabbis, Gross Schechter Day School, Greater Cleveland Congregations, Camp Ramah and Rabbinic Cabinets of National Israel Bonds.
B’nai Jeshurun is providing congregants with confidential counseling in-person and via Zoom through Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland in Pepper Pike and Bellefaire JCB in University Heights, the synagogue’s statement said.
Rudin-Luria, who joined the congregation as a rabbi in 2001, “along with Cantor (Aaron) Shifman and Rabbi (Josh) Foster, are continuing to work together in support of our congregation and to provide the religious and educational experiences that we value so highly,” the synagogue’s statement said.
Weiss’ attorney, Michael J. Goldberg of The Goldberg Law Firm in Cleveland, declined to comment for this story.
Weiss couldn’t be reached for comment.
This is a developing story.