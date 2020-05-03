The Bexley residence of the director of the Ohio Department of Health was the scene of a demonstration on May 2.

According to a Twitter account, people were upset with orders given by Dr. Amy Acton in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A small group of protestors have gathered in front of the central Ohio home of Dr. Amy Acton. Neighbors report several men walking up and down the street with assault weapons stating that there will be no violence. ‘For now.’”@KRForbesPhoto tweeted.

Protesters stood on the sidewalk and tree lawns on the street.