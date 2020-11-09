As many Cleveland nonprofits work to transition to remote services during the pandemic, crisis nursery Providence House has been expanding eastward by opening its new Weizer Building to clients last month in the Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood in Cleveland in the hope of increasing services and uplifting the historic Jewish community.
Providence House CEO Natalie Leek-Nelson said the Buckeye building will eventually add 20 new emergency shelter beds to its current roster of 30 bunks at its main campus in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood, which will allow it to keep an additional 250 to 350 children out of foster care per year.
“(The Weizer Building) is a national landmark in the National Register of Historic Places,” Leek-Nelson said of Providence House’s newest facility, at the corner of E. 118th St. and Buckeye Road. “(John) Weizer was a Jewish-Hungarian real estate agent that sold a lot of the Buckeye neighborhood to Jewish-Hungarian families who were coming to Cleveland.”
According to Providence House board member Adam Jacobs, the purchase of the new building, which Providence House acquired in 2019 and spent $1.5 million renovating between last year and this year, will help bring new commercial opportunities to the neighborhood.
“That’s where the Jews, my great-great or great-great-great grandparents lived there and had stores there and that was the center of the Jewish community for 100 years, and now there’s nothing there,” Jacobs said. “Abandoned houses, abandoned storefronts, extreme poverty, crime. And the idea (is) that I can be a part of something to help bring stability to families over there, that now we can be a part of it to help be a cornerstone institution in this neighborhood that many people have forgotten about or moved away from.”
Leek-Nelson said the ground floor is occupied by its children’s education center, where adolescents will spend their days learning and playing once construction finishes on the new, 20-bed living ward in early 2022. It’s set to break ground on the new ward in spring 2021. The second floor, which is currently open to families on a limited basis, is home to the family resiliency center, where parents can find support services and case management.
As a crisis nursey, Leek-Nelson said Providence House’s mission is to keep children safe during difficult domestic scenarios like homelessness or addiction, while ensuring they aren’t separated from their families.
“Last year,” she said, “99% of children on our west side campus were successfully reunited with their families following services. So our goal is to prevent any harm, abuse or neglect for children by putting them in a good place when the family situation is a little unsafe. Children stay with us and, by working with the family, we can stabilize them and prevent foster care placement for the kids.”
With about 70 such crisis nurseries between the United States and Canada, Jacobs, who lives in Orange and attends The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood, said it’s important to have a nonprofit like Providence House so close to home.
“If you’re homeless, there’s only so many people’s couches you can crash on, there’s only so many times you can call relatives to watch your kids,” he said. “And, knowing the fact that the Providence House is there is knowing that you’ll always have someone to lean on if you have no one else and you don’t have to worry about losing your family.”
The COVID-19 pandemic seems like an ideal scenario for Providence House to flex its family service muscles, but Leek-Nelson said the nature of the pandemic makes hands-on work difficult. They had to close their Ohio City shelter between March 19 and June 19 and are still primarily communicating with parents through virtual means. Despite that, she said their important work continues.
“Interestingly, the families are OK with it,” Leek-Nelson said. “We were afraid they would feel disconnected. There are families who can’t wait to be back, but they understand.”
Collin Cunningham is a freelance writer from Cleveland.