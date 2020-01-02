The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio is investigating Dominion Energy Ohio’s compliance with gas pipeline safety regulations.
The investigation, which was announced and initiated on Dec. 18, is a result of the Nov. 15 gas-line explosion in Pepper Pike.
The commission’s initial investigation of the incident noted a 30-inch steel distribution main failed and released natural gas into the atmosphere which subsequently ignited, according to a Dec. 18 PUCO media release. The section that failed was placed into service only two weeks prior to the incident.
An investigative report into the incident should be filed by March 17.