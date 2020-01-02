Fire

Workers on scene following a gas-line explosion in Pepper Pike.

 CJN Photo / Bob Jacob

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio is investigating Dominion Energy Ohio’s compliance with gas pipeline safety regulations.

The investigation, which was announced and initiated on Dec. 18, is a result of the Nov. 15 gas-line explosion in Pepper Pike.

The commission’s initial investigation of the incident noted a 30-inch steel distribution main failed and released natural gas into the atmosphere which subsequently ignited, according to a Dec. 18 PUCO media release. The section that failed was placed into service only two weeks prior to the incident.

An investigative report into the incident should be filed by March 17.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you