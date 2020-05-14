Pulsar Eco Products, a Cleveland-based consumer product design company, changed its business’ production in April to meet COVID-19 needs and is now manufacturing 2.5 million personal protective equipment masks weekly.
The PPE consists of civil disposable masks, medical disposable masks and KN95 respirators that can be used by medical professionals, frontline workers and everyday people, according to a news release.
Pulsar will also donate masks valued at $50,000 to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital, MedWish International, Heinen’s, Dollar General, Montefiore’s The Weils, Menorah Park, Arden Courts and the Chagrin Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Pulsar teamed up with KMK Promote, a promotional products company in Chagrin Falls, to make the logistics behind the mask production happen.
“Our goal is simple: to help our community, locally and otherwise, to protect themselves and others from the spread of COVID-19,” said Eric Ludwig, Pulsar Eco Products founder, in the release.
Those interested in purchasing PPE can inquire about prices at pulsarproducts.com/masks.