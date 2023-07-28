Pure Hockey, a hockey equipment retail chain, is making Mayfield Heights home to one of its newest stores. The store will be at 6505 Mayfield Road and is expected to open sometime between Oct. 15 and Oct. 31.
“We are thrilled to open our doors in Mayfield Heights and bring the Pure Hockey experience to the local community,” David Nectow, CEO of Pure Hockey, said in an email to the Cleveland Jewish News. “Mayfield Heights offers a prime location with high foot traffic and excellent visibility, making it an attractive spot for our entrance into the growing hockey market.”
Nectow said Pure Hockey strives to provide players, coaches and fans with everything needed to elevate their game and enjoy hockey to its fullest.
In addition to retail, the company is committed to supporting local youth hockey programs and leagues, as well as development at the grassroots level, he said.
“By establishing a physical presence in Mayfield Heights, we hope to strengthen our community engagement efforts and contribute to the overall advancement of hockey in the area,” Nectow said. “We look forward to becoming an integral part of the hockey community in Mayfield Heights and fostering a love for the game among new and seasoned players.”
Katie Gardner, digital director of marketing, told the CJN the Mayfield Heights store will be the chain’s 70th location, marking the company’s entrance into Ohio. A Columbus location will follow, she said.
Company executives chose Mayfield Heights specifically because it is a central location and has a growing hockey community, she said.
“Our CEO, along with our business partners, have been always exploring new markets and opportunities, and have tried to strategically plan an entrance to the market just because it is such a growing and passionate hockey market,” Gardner said. “(They) saw a large opportunity and wanted to become involved in that community.”
The company’s goal for the location is to “offer the same exceptional customer service and experience and products to the hockey community in the area,” she said.
Pure Hockey is known for its customer experience and expertise, Gardner stated.
“We want to bring that to Ohio and to the Mayfield Heights area so when people are first starting hockey, whether they’re just learning to skate or have been playing for 50-plus years, we want to be their go-to location and they know that we have everything that they need to be their best, on and off the ice,” she said.
She mentioned their hope is to offer coaches, players and fans the resources that are necessary to play and enjoy the game at its highest potential.
“We’re just really thrilled to open our doors in Mayfield Heights and bring our Pure Hockey experience to the local community,” Gardner said. “We’re just incredibly excited and passionate about hockey, and feel like it’s a natural fit for the market there.”