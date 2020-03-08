For the 46th consecutive year, “Phil Fink’s Shalom America” will present a live reading of Megilat Esther – The Story of Esther – on Cleveland radio. This year’s reading will be part of a one-hour Purim special broadcast from 1-2 p.m. on Purim, March 10 on WHKW radio (1220 AM).
Shalom America host Phil Fink will be joined once again by his son and co-host, Shawn Fink, the producer of the weekly program. Dr. Mark “Moish” Lovinger will serve as the Megillah reader for the broadcast.
“As far as we know, ours is the only broadcast of a reading of Megillat Esther,” Phil Fink said. “By broadcasting a live reading of the Megillah without any commercial interruption, we make it possible for those who otherwise might not be able to hear a Megillah reading in person to fulfill the mitzvah (obligation) of hearing the Megillah read on Purim.
“Over the years, we have consulted with a number of leading Orthodox rabbis who have agreed that if a person has no other way of hearing the Megillah, they may listen to a live reading over the radio and fulfill the mitzvah in that manner. There are specific guidelines to which we adhere, ensuring that the reading is a kosher hallachicaly acceptable reading.”
In addition to the live broadcast on radio, the Purim special will also be available on 96.9 FM and radio-j.com, although there is a delay on the FM and internet broadcasts, meaning one cannot fulfill the obligation of hearing the Megillah via those sources.
Phil Fink’s Shalom America is a radio partner of The Cleveland Jewish News.