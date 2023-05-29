Rich history, a small-town feel, tasty food, charming shops and stunning views are just some of the things Northeast Ohioans love about downtown Chagrin Falls. The village evokes different feelings in different people and there is something for almost everyone to enjoy.
Rebecca Gruss, executive director of Valley Art Center, and Samantha Probst, member of the Chagrin Falls Merchants Association and owner of Little Babet, all in Chagrin Falls, discussed the allure of downtown Chagrin Falls.
“I think it’s a combination of the community feel, it’s the architecture, it’s the walkability, it’s the independently-owned shops and restaurants,” Gruss said. “There’s very few chains that are here in town. I think that’s what makes it so unique and very Norman Rockwell-like.”
She noted the sense of community can be felt through the smiles on the faces of the people in town. Additionally, nature holds a primary spot in the town’s appeal.
“Nature is also such a central point of this community, with the waterfall right through Main Street,” she said. “So you can enjoy the walkability of the town and the shopping and the architecture, but then you’re right in the middle of this beautiful nature with the waterfall.”
Gruss said if she was to tell a friend what makes Chagrin Falls so appealing, she would say it feels like a mini vacation every day.
“It’s a place that is so rare,” she said. “It’s hard to find – even when you’re on vacation – it is so hard to find a place as unique as downtown Chagrin Falls.”
As for the residents, there is a lot of pride among those who live in downtown Chagrin Falls and its surrounding neighborhoods, Gruss pointed out. They are invested in the town’s upkeep, whether that be their own homes, or the community’s streets and sidewalks.
“Of course, we have a lot of members of our community that live not far but a little bit of a drive from downtown – that’s still considered part of the Chagrin Valley – and they consider it home too,” she noted.
The government also takes great pride in the town, she said, adding it’s likely because they are residents themselves.
“It’s so hard to please everybody all the time, but they really listen,” she explained.
The government tunes in to the interests of the residents, businesses and people who visit, Gruss said. They spend a lot of time listening, then contemplating and caring about the decisions they’re making.
What is your favorite part of Chagrin Falls?
“The walkability, the architecture and the landscaping of Chagrin Falls make it feel like this town from the movies,” Probst said. “My comparison is always to Gilmore Girls. We have the gazebo, we have the quirky people.”
The people are charming and sweet, she pointed out.
“My workers are always finding and telling me all about our customers who are visiting from out of town, or who are from town, and they’ll just have their whole life story and what they do for a living; and they really do care about who the customers are and who’s walking around; and (they) are very interested,” she said.
The town’s recreation is another strong factor in its appeal, Probst noted.
“There’s fabulous hiking and biking; and beautiful nature with the waterfall and the river; and a lot of wonderful hiking paths that people discover that are hidden,” she said.
Downtown Chagrin Falls offers a wide range of options in terms of shopping, she added.
“We have a good variety for a small town in terms of what your shopping experiences are,” Probst said. “You have everything from art galleries to glassblowing to antiques; and every kind of shopping you can imagine.”
The restaurants are all unique and bring in a range of cuisines from multiple cultures to appeal to most tastes, she stated.
If Probst was to give a visitor an idea of what downtown Chagrin Falls is like, she would suggest visiting Chagrin Hardware & Supply Co. because it sells much more than hardware; visiting the Paris Room, which is like a speakeasy; and enjoying live music on Main Street.
“Chagrin Falls is a beautiful, unique place, and I love seeing all the tourists and locals visiting every week,” Probst said.