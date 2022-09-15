Queen Elizabeth II offered protection and friendship to Jews, two people who grew up in England told the Cleveland Jewish News, after the 70-year monarch died Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

She was 96 and had been on the throne since she was 25. Her funeral was Sept. 12.

“She took a keen interest in Jews,” Rabbi Alan Joseph, executive director of Bikur Cholim of Cleveland, told the CJN Sept. 13. “I think that it was very, very meaningful for people – especially a lot of them were survivors from Europe – that she really cared. And she really protected the Jewish community a lot.”

Jews did what they could to offer the monarch protection as well, offering the proscribed blessing for a queen each Shabbat morning in many synagogues in England, Joseph said.

While Joseph never personally interacted with the queen, his older sister, Rivki Katz, did when she was a child. At the age of 6, Katz was offered the honor of giving the queen flowers when she visited their hometown of Gateshead.

“That was like a very fond memory for her,” Joseph said, adding that his sister remembered that the queen handed the flowers to an assistant or lady in waiting.

He said his sister was also disappointed that the queen was not dressed in her crown for that occasion.

“The queen is very much part of the life,” Joseph said, referring to the fact that her portrait and stamp of approval appear on many British products. “She was also, you know, really good to the Jews.”

“When I spoke with my mother,” Joseph said, referring to Jean Joseph, who lives in Manchester, England, “She was telling me that … my parents’ feeling was that we’re so lucky to be able to live as Jews in a free country.”

In addition, Joseph was told that the queen was instrumental in the kindertransport during World War II and that the Shotser Rabbi offered her a special blessing for a long life.

Joseph said boys from Gateshead Yeshiva were once present for a ceremony that the queen presided over to open a community center. While Joseph wasn’t part of the group, the queen was said to have asked the boys if they were all from the same college, showing an interest in them.

At that same occasion, she was handed a document to sign and, when the pen didn’t work, pulled a pen from her own handbag, Joseph said.

Queen Elizabeth II held garden parties each year, inviting people throughout England who had, in some way, made a difference. Joseph said his mother knew some of the guests invited to those garden parties.

Joseph said when he was about 9, he wrote a letter to the queen and in return got a letter with information about Buckingham palace, something he held onto as a keepsake.

Rabbi Jonathan Cohen, senior rabbi at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood, spent eight years in England as a law student and working on his doctorate in the 1990s.

While Cohen was hesitant to make sweeping statements about the impact of Queen Elizabeth II, he said, “I overwhelmingly felt safe in England” at that time.

In addition, “The crown seemed to value diversity and to, in this respect, also value, if you’d like, the Jewish community,” he told the CJN Sept. 13. “I don’t know to what degree the queen’s death and the accession to the throne of now King Charles III is going to make any kind of difference to the Jewish community in Britain.”

Frances Ritsky Kluter was born during World War II in London and grew up in seaside England.

“This death is the turning point of a whole new generation,” Kluter, a Beachwood resident, told the CJN Sept. 12. “Charles is the new king, her son. But he’s also 74. There won’t be another 70 years. And never again, I don’t think in several generations, will there be a queen.”

Kluter’s family was first evacuated to Leeds, then to the seaside because her family’s home was lost during the World War II bombing of London.

A self-described octogenarian, Kluter was a student at Bournemouth School for Girls when Queen Elizabeth II was crowned. Her family did not yet own a television, so she and her mother went to a news theater to watch the coronation – twice.

“I remember the music,” she said. “It was unbelievable fanfare.”

Kluter, who is a former Orange Village Council member and a member of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike, said while she did not come into direct contact with the queen, she felt the queen’s impact indirectly.

“I grew up with headmistresses and schoolteachers who were made of the same cloth,” she said. “Very dignified, very reserved, bent on duty, always doing good rather than bad, always thinking, trying to stay in the middle.”

Kluter credited the queen for inspiring both her mother and herself.

“My poor mother was the product of a sweatshop,” Kluter said, referring to her mother as one of the original suffragettes. “She was a Jewish woman who worked 18 hours sewing clothes at that time for the army and no breaks. It was a terrible life. ... She inspired me to stand for women.”

Kluter described herself as a royalist, who flies the Union Jack in her home and from her car. She said her mother inspired her to that loyalty.

“I think at that time, there was a strong tradition of Jewish sentiment,” Kluter said. “And she grew up in a very impoverished part of London. There was a certain amount of tolerance towards Jews at that time. So it’s trickled down.”

Kluter said one of the things that impressed her most about the queen was her prowess as a mechanic and a driver, particularly during her service in World War II.

Kluter’s cousin, Harold Hayman, received the Order of the British Empire, or OBE, by the queen for his military service during World War II, a tremendous honor to him and the family, particularly since he grew up in “tremendous impoverishment,” she said.

Kluter said she watched Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in Scotland and that most of the readings were from the Hebrew Bible.

Reflecting on the impact of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, Kluter said the queen was true to her word.

“Think about this: 70 years reign. There’s a generation of Brits who have never known another monarch, ever,” Kluter said. “She took a pledge when she was only 25, saying whether her life be long or short, her life would be one of service.”