The tenants’ association at R.H. Myers Apartments in Beachwood wanted to do something to help the Ukrainians, so they decided to collect money. The effort has raised more than $500 and will continue its collection.
Eunice Clavner, president of the tenants’ association, credited Bernice Rothman for bringing this opportunity to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine to the tenants’ association.
“I received a message in my email from the Jewish Federation of Cleveland that we could donate to the Ukraine Emergency Relief Fund and the money would be distributed where needed through a consortium of Jewish organizations working together to help the 200,000 Jews in Ukraine,” said Rothman, immediate past president of the tenants’ association, in a news release. “There were so many who wanted to help but did not know how, so I spoke with our tenants’ association president about setting up a collection box earmarked for this fund with the message, ‘The need is great – the need is urgent. Let’s do our part.’”
Clavner said, “So many of us were children during World War II and memories that were so deeply buried have resurfaced. We did our part then and it’s time to do our part now.”
Clavner, Rothman and tenants’ association member Hy Tabachnick said they all recalled school-wide paper sales and filling cans with grease to support wartime efforts.
“The tie-in with these memories makes us aware and fearful for the people,” Tabachnick said in the release. “I dread the thought of what these poor people are going to do. I was stationed in Germany after the war and hearing the stories then and today gives strong awareness that the crisis is very real.”
Clavner’s mother is Polish and her father is Ukrainian.
“Hearing stories and watching the faces as they are telling stories brought back some of my visual memories,” she said. “Memories of (my) mother sobbing on the floor after receiving a postcard depicting the horrific events of the time remain, and finding the opportunity to do something today was important to so many of us, including me.”
Rothman recounted visiting Poland in 2000. Familiarity of its people and the examples they are setting added to her determination to help, she said.
“What the Polish people are doing to help the refugees is wonderful,” she said.