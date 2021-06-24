Locally-owned home furnishing store R.W. Shea & Co. will close June 28 as its owner, Bob Shea, is retiring, according to its Instagram account.
Its showroom has been in the Ohio Design Centre in Beachwood since the center’s opening in 1981.
He said in a Cleveland Jewish News advertorial: “I have especially enjoyed working with my many vendors, retail dealer accounts, interior designers and clients of same, friends in the Ohio Design Centre, everyone at Davis Development and all that have been a part of the sales I have had over the years. My next adventure will begin after June 30.”