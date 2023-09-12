As of July 1, Rabba Amalia Haas became the senior Jewish educator and campus rabbi for Oberlin Hillel at Oberlin College after being in the interim role during the spring semester.
Haas graduated from the college in 1991 as a double major with a bachelor’s degree in music and women’s studies and a minor in Jewish studies. She earned her master’s degree in 1995 in Jewish education from Yeshiva University in New York City.
“I’ve have maintained a strong relationship with Oberlin Jewish alumni,” she told the Cleveland Jewish News. “I am married to an Oberlin alum, Adam Haas, and I have previously worked for Oberlin Hillel.”
Before becoming senior Jewish educator and campus rabbi, Haas served Hillel previously as the founding commuter services director for Cleveland Hillel, program director and student leader at Oberlin Hillel and chair of the Oberlin Hillel lay leadership committee.
“I’m excited to be partnering with my colleagues here who are part of Cleveland Hillel Foundation and also to be building relationships with Hillel colleagues across the country and at Hillel International,” Haas said. “And of course, deepening my connections to my alma mater and hoping to really contribute to revitalizing and strengthening Jewish life on the campus.”
Haas was ordained in 2019 as a rabba by Yeshivat Maharat in the Bronx, N.Y. She is one of the first 50 women to be ordained as clergy in the Orthodox movement. After graduating, she served as a Devorah Scholar, part of the clergy team of Congregation Beth Sholom in Providence, R.I.
Hass said she is excited because Oberlin is an “incredible school.”
“I know it as an alumna previously under the leadership of Rabbi Shimon Brand,” Haas said. “It was really formative for me deciding to pursue a career in Jewish education and to live a very intentional Jewish life.”
Brand was let go in 2015 after serving almost 40 years as executive director.
Oberlin’s student population is about one-quarter to one-third Jewish, 650 to 700 Jewish students, with it being the largest Jewish campus in the region, she said.
“Students are excited to see rabbinic leadership on campus, and engage with me in learning, in spiritual development and around issues of social justice,” said Haas, who is a congregant of Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai in Lyndhurst and Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood.
A Beachwood resident, she said she plans to work four days a week on campus, but will work her schedule around “what’s best for the students.”
“Our tagline is #AllKindsOfJewish, and what we mean by that is we really want to meet students where they are in terms of their Jewish interests and passions and help them grow Jewishly in the ways that inspire them the most,” she said. “…. As a Hillel professional, what matters to me is supporting students in growing their Jewish identities in the ways they are most passionate about and connecting them to the wider resources of the Jewish community.”
Along with being a rabba, she is also a chaplain for Cleveland Clinic and founder/chief bee whisperer Team at Bee Awesome.
Due to her bee and honey connection, students might to do honey tasting with her, she said.
With High Holy Days approaching, Haas wants to make sure that any Jewish student feels comfortable while being away from home.
“We support our students who are on the more traditional by making as much Hebrew text available and kind of keeping the core structure of the traditional service,” Haas said. “But we also are wanting to be mindful and engaging for students who are not as Hebrew based and connect to the traditions through poetry and other kinds of readings and meditations. So, we really try to have something there for everyone and hold space by acknowledging that nobody is going to get everything that they want or even exactly what they knew from home. But that together we are going to build something very special both in terms of the entry into the New Year, and also in terms of how we grow and deepen Oberlin Jewish life.”