Rabbanit Amalia Haas of Beachwood will present one of 25 pitches at the eighth annual Accelerate civic pitch competition presented by Cleveland Leadership Center. The event will be Feb. 24 at the Global Center for Health Innovation and Huntington Convention Center in downtown Cleveland.
Haas, who runs her own educational beekeeping and bee product company, Bee Awesome, will be pitching Bee Brave – a program to offer nature therapy through beekeeping for those who suffer from anxiety or trauma. The idea came to her while working with patients at Cleveland Clinic, where she was pursuing training as a chaplain following her ordination at Yeshivat Maharat.
“My pitch is about this idea of a new approach to, a new kind of nature therapy,” Haas told the Cleveland Jewish News Jan. 31. “We already have equine therapy, working with horses, but to the best of my knowledge, bees haven’t been utilized this way and I think that there is a lot of potential for people who are specifically struggling with anxiety or trauma.”
“The brain’s amygdala, its fear center, is overactive in anxious and traumatized brains and anxiety therapies work by building distress tolerance,” she said. “The bees are a beautiful fit for that goal.”
Accelerate: Citizens Make Change brings together 25 to 30 presenters or teams each year to pitch an idea in one of six categories. The winner of each category then competes in the final competition for the chance to win $5,000 to get their idea off the ground, according to Michael Bennett, vice president of external affairs for Cleveland Leadership Center.
“The one that the audience votes for gets $5,000, but each of the runners-up get $2,000,” Bennett told the CJN Jan. 27. “And one of the most impactful things about the whole event is that everybody has the potential to walk out there with connections and networks and ideas and people that can help them see the idea become reality.”
The six categories are authentic Cleveland experiences, economic prosperity, education, health and well-being, quality of life and social change with each finalist receiving $2,000. There is also an additional Technovation competition with a $3,500 prize.
Haas will pitch her idea on Feb. 24 in the health and well-being category. She explained that bees often provoke fear, but learning to bee keep can help people learn to face fear and build distress tolerance.
“This is less about teaching beekeeping in order to give people beekeeping skills – although that may be a side effect,” Haas said, “and more about teaching people body awareness, how to calm themselves, how to notice their own thinking, how to be mindfully present while experiencing fear and anxiety.”
The category competitions will be split into two phases with one round featuring three categories at 4:30 p.m. and another round at 5:30 with the other three categories. Judges will pick the finalist from each category to compete in the final competition at 7, in which an audience vote will decide the winner, Bennett said.
The night will also feature a networking reception at 6:30 between the category and final competitions for presenters, past presenters and community members to discuss the projects. Ticket holders can take part in any or all of the evening’s events, Bennett said.
“That’s really the magic of the event,” Bennett said, “is bringing people together who are interested and want to support innovative ideas to help Cleveland.”