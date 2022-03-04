Rabbanit Amalia Haas of Beachwood made it as a finalist in the Cleveland Leadership Center’s eighth annual Accelerate civic pitch competition Feb. 24 with her Bee Brave pitch.
Haas, a chaplain at Cleveland Clinic and founder of Bee Awesome, pitched her idea of an exposure therapy that teaches beekeeping to youth struggling with anxiety to build distress tolerance and still succeed in the face of their anxiety.
“Distress tolerance is our ability to manage actual or perceived anxiety and to undergo an emotional incident without making it worse,” she told the Cleveland Jewish News March 1.
“So it’s a core life skill that can really help youth move forward and succeed with anxiety, but it’s also something that can be helpful to people who are trauma survivors, who are post-incarceration and people who struggle with treatment-resistant depression, with addiction, with OCD.”
The event was back in person this year at the Global Center for Health Innovation and Huntington Convention Center in downtown Cleveland after taking place virtually last year. There were about 300 to 350 people in attendance, including presenters and their families, judges, sponsors and community members.
“We knew it would be smaller (this year),” Michael Bennett, vice president of external affairs for Cleveland Leadership Center, told the CJN Feb. 25. “The year before COVID, we believe we were one of the last events before the world shut down in March of 2020 because our event was at the end of February in 2020, and we had close to 700 people there.”
The evening included two rounds of category competitions, a networking reception and a finalist competition, as well as music, entertainment and a past presenters showcase. There were 25 pitches across six categories that included authentic Cleveland experiences, economic prosperity, education, health & wellness, quality of life and social change, as well as a technovation competition.
“The one thing we did different this year, now that we are back in person, was had two rounds of category competitions so that people could attend more than one,” Bennett said.
A finalist was chosen from each category to compete in the final competition for one $5,000 prize and each runner-up received $2,000. The technovation competition pulled pitches from all categories and the winner received a $3,500 prize.
Haas had the idea for her Bee Brave pitch prior to the pandemic while working at Cleveland Clinic and when she saw that Accelerate had created a health and wellness category, she knew she had to submit her idea.
“I felt like God, or the Divine, or however you understand inspiration, had given me this idea before the pandemic,” she said. “It was like a kind of transformative moment where you suddenly see something, like an idea just presents itself.”
As Haas shared with the CJN and in her pitch, she has a plan forward and has partnered with a researcher and two mental health practices to make her pitch a reality.
“Bee Brave will be hosted at Vel’s Purple Oasis, a woman-owned educational farm in Cleveland adjacent to the Cleveland Clinic,” she said in her pitch.
While the $2,000 finalist prize money will help her make her pitch a reality, Haas has also created an IOBY page to garner more support. Donations of up to $500 for Bee Brave will be matched dollar for dollar by the Cuyahoga County Arts and Culture Match Fund and are tax-deductible. To donate, visit ioby.org/project/bee-brave.