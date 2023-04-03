Beth El-The Heights Synagogue in Cleveland Heights dedicated a library corner March 18 in memory of Rabbi Emiritus Moshe Adler, according to a news release.
Pinat Moshe, the Rabbi Moshe Adler Reading Corner, contains Adler’s most-treasured books, along with a few others, that are available for study in a quiet, comfy place, and is a place for practice of Torah or Haftorah, a place for learning or contemplation, a place for prayer, or simply a place for inspiration, the release stated.
“Rabbi Adler’s faith in Hashem (G-d), and devotion to Torah, both written and oral, were joyous and seemingly limitless,” Blanche Valancy and Joel Genuth, president, wrote in the release. “He wore his broad and deep learning with such an unassuming, unimposing, humble sweetness that all who knew him delighted in finding reasons to query him. His lightning sense of humor and beautiful tenor singing voice enlivened the services he so plainly enjoyed leading.”
With his late Israeli-born wife, Nili Sharon Adler, a longtime director of Hebrew studies at the Cleveland College of Jewish Studies, now Siegal Lifelong Learning, Alder was an ardent Zionist. He wanted everyone to share with him the mission of reclaiming and rebuilding Zion through learning, prayer and devotion to mitzvot, and by furthering justice and equality, the release stated.
Adler, founding rabbi of the egalitarian-traditional synagogue, retired in 2021 serving 16 years at Beth El-The Heights and more than 50 years in the rabbinate. He died in March 21 at age 84.
Far too modest a man to specify what his “legacy” should be, the congregation believes he would have wanted just what he wanted in all his years with the synagogue: that the congregation be invited, without imposition or assumption, into his world of Hashem and Torah, through the library corner, the release stated.
Many members of synagogue worked to preserve, assemble and shelve the books, decorate the library corner, design and procure the plaque and install everything as a fitting memorial to their beloved rabbi, the release stated.
Additionally, the synagogue is also in negotiation with a soferet, a female Torah scribe, to have a new lighter-weight Torah written in memory of the Adler.s The synagogue has coupled the new Torah with a campaign to raise funds to ensure that the small congregation remains viable for the next generation, the release stated.
Donations from the community are welcomed and can be sent to: Beth El-The Heights Synagogue, 3246 Desota Ave., Cleveland Heights, OH 44118.
For more information about the Torah or to request an appointment to visit the Pinat Moshe, call the synagogue at 216-320-9667 or email info@bethelheights.org.