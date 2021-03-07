Rabbi Emeritus Moshe Adler, the founding rabbi of Beth El-The Heights Synagogue in Cleveland Heights, who spent more than 50 years in the rabbinate, died March 7 after a short illness at University Hospitals Geauga Medical Center in Claridon Township. He was 84.
Adler, who was born Nov. 24, 1936, originally was a part-time rabbi at Beth El-The Heights, which originated in 2000 and moved to its current building at 3246 Desota Ave. in 2003. He retired in 2016.
Rabbi Michael Ungar, who joined the synagogue in July 2018 after 16 years at Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus, told the Cleveland Jewish News March 7, said, “I always saw tremendous, tremendous kindness. He really took such an interest in other people and I was thinking about this this morning. One of the funny things that would happen whenever I would call him, he wouldn’t just say,” Hello.” He would say, “How are you.
“He had such an incredible impact on our congregation. He was instrumental in making the shul what it is.”
Ungar recalled what made Adler special.
“The thing that is really important about him is he had a real sense of Klal Yisrael (peoplehood) and inclusion,” Adler said. “He was trained as an Orthodox rabbi, and within our congregation, there are always various degrees of observance, and I think made people feel welcome and comfortable and I think he felt welcome and comfortable in the congregation as well. That was just a real blessing.”
Congregant Sharona Hoffman told the CJN March 7, Adler "was just a such a good soul, gentle and kind and scholarly. He cared so deeply about Judaism and other people.
“He was very beloved by every single member of our shul. I’ve been getting texts and messages from people who now live in Israel and from all over. Everybody just knows what big heart he had and how kind he was. He continued to be our rabbi until he was really frail, but he’s very beloved.”
Hoffman said Adler was extremely devoted to his wife, Nila, who had cancer for several years.
“He was just by her side for years,” she said.
Hoffman recalled Adler walking 40 minutes from his home on Bushnell Road in University Heights to the shul on DeSota Avenue because he was shomer Shabbos.
She also spoke about enjoying meals in the Adlers’ home.
“He would cook, and he was such a gracious host,” she said.
Synagogue co-president Dr. Joel Genuth told the CJN March 7, Adler had a wonderfully wry wit.
“My enduring image of him is with his eyes twinkling and the crow’s feet popping out as he grinned,” Genuth said. “He truly enjoyed wisdom. It wasn’t just that he was smart or that he was. he was. He really conveyed pleasure in the effort of trying to be wise. When he tried, you could see he was enjoying it and that made you want to join in the game. That as much as anything made him a very effective congregational rabbi for us.”
“Moshe had an instinct for leading from behind. He didn’t stakeout positions, he helped congregants reach consensus We’re a congregation that use internalizing differences as a virtue, why we’re not affiliated with any of the movements, and Moshe was really right for us.”
Beth El-The Heights was formed when parts of two synagogues merged. One was Temple Beth El in Shaker Heights, an Orthodox synagogue where Adler also had served as a part-time rabbi, and the other was Heights Synagogue, a small Conservative congregation that formed in Cleveland Heights after Beth Am Congregation, also known as Community Temple, closed in 1998.
The two groups began worshipping together at the old Jewish Community Center on Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights and formally merged in January 2000.
“They were looking for a part-time rabbi, and I already knew these people (from Heights Synagogue) because my wife and I were friends with them,” Adler told the Cleveland Jewish News in 2015. “They asked if I would like to be the rabbi, and I said I would be honored to. They said they couldn’t pay much, and I said I kind of knew that. So, they made me the offer and I accepted it.”
“It just felt like the right time,” Adler said in 2016. “I still consider myself a part of the Beth El-The Heights community, which has been a great source of friendship and support.
“I told them I’m retiring, but I’m not leaving. I love these people. I’ve been there for them, and they’ve been there for me. I’ll still be there for them whenever they need me.”
When Adler met with the synagogue’s board, he found they shared a similar vision – a participatory, egalitarian and traditional congregation with a commitment to the Jewish neighborhood.
“I said (to the board), ‘You’ve heard of outreach; this would be in-reach, bringing traditional Judaism to Jews who know little about it,’” he said. “I wanted to do it in a non-judgmental and non-coercive way.”
Adler said he originally wanted Beth El-The Heights to be referred to as “egalitarian-Orthodox,” but he sensed the Cleveland Jewish community was not ready for that.
“We therefore decided to describe ourselves as ‘egalitarian-traditional,’” he said. “I think that has worked out well.”
Adler said he never expected to become a rabbi of a synagogue. He had served as a Hillel director for 15 years – first at Los Angeles Valley College from 1969 to 1974 and then at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis from 1974 to 1984). He taught for three years at a Hebrew school called Minnesota Talmud Torah before coming to Cleveland to teach in 1987.
He taught Biblical Hebrew and Judaics for more than 20 years at the Siegal Lifelong Learning Program at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, as well as at the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood, Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike and @Akiva High School in Beachwood.
Adler and his wife partnered to compile a new siddur, Siddur Hallel V’zimrah, for Beth El-The Heights Synagogue to be used at Shabbat morning services beginning in 2013. In 1998, Adler received the Libbie L. Braverman Teaching Award at @Akiva High School in Beachwood.
When he taught at The Pardes School, he described it as “Cleveland’s first high school level Jewish day school,” housed at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood. The school opened in 1999 and closed in 2004.
A native of Brooklyn, N.Y., Adler moved to Los Angeles at age 6 and grew up there, “so I call myself a Californian,” he said. He earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Roosevelt University in Chicago and received his rabbinic ordination in 1964 at Hebrew Theological College in Skokie, Ill.
Adler most recently was a resident of Wiggins Place in Beachwood.
He will be buried in Israel next to his wife who died in February 2014 after 27 years of marriage.
No funeral is planned for here, but plans are underway to hold a memorial service later when people can get together in person.
Adler is survived by his son, Amitai Adler, a rabbi in Aurora, Ill., and a stepdaughter, Nurit Sharon, in Rockville, Md.
This is a developing story.