Rabbi Elyssa Joy Austerklein, who left Beth El Congregation Akron July 31, is launching Ivrim Jews Without Borders, an organization dedicated to supporting connections to Judaism through spirituality and mindfulness, blending innovative virtual programming with in-person worship and education according to a news release.
Ivrim is a “synagogue in your heart” dedicated to personal spiritual growth through the arts, meditation, yoga, worship and study, and will use a mostly virtual platform, the organization embraces a spiritual connection to Judaism through diverse lessons and events, according to the release.
“This past year has been one of great challenges and blessings,” Austerklein, who announced her pending departure May 10, said in the release. “As the world came to a standstill, people learned that connections to themselves, their friends and families, and to spirituality could serve as beacons of hope and inspiration while transcending location. I found myself inspired by the powerful impact that I could have on individual spiritual growth, which is what ultimately led to my decision to leave the traditional pulpit.”
Alongside virtual programs, Ivrim will host in-person events throughout Ohio, Florida and parts of Colorado, absorbing Florida-based Jewish organization SRQ Jews Without Borders. The name Ivrim, translated as Hebrews, comes from the verb “la’avor,” to pass through or cross over, according to the release.
Modern Ivrim are those who are willing to embrace change, as practitioners networked by a commitment to spiritual seeking and growth.
Programming will begin in August with special Shabbat offerings and virtual Mishnah study in preparation for the High Holy Days. Some services for the High Holy Days will be in person in Sarasota, Fla., while others will be offered virtually on Ivrim’s YouTube Channel.
Austerklein and her husband, Cantor Matt Austerklein, were the rabbi and cantor at Beth El Congregation for four years before their departure.
The couple came to Beth El on July 30, 2017, following the retirement of its previous spiritual leader, Rabbi Emeritus Stephen Grundfast. Elyssa Austerklein, a former Shaker Heights resident, became Beth El’s first female rabbi.
The two left by “mutual decision on the part of the congregation and the clergy,” Beth El board president Sharon Merklin told the Cleveland Jewish News previously.
Beth El hired Rabbi-Hazzan Jeremy Lipton as its new spiritual leader, the congregation announced July 20. Lipton will begin his new position Sept. 1.