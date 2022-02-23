Rabbi Courtney Berman was hired to serve as the first settled rabbi of Congregation Ohev Beth Sholom in Youngstown, according to a news release.

She will begin the post July 1.

Berman grew up in Baton Rouge, La. She earned her Bachelor’s of Arts degree in child psychology and Jewish studies from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis and entered the rabbinical program at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion, where she started her studies with the Year in Israel program in Jerusalem. She spent the next few years at the Cincinnati campus before transferring to the Los Angeles campus, where she was ordained in May 2015.

During her time at HUC-JIR, Berman served congregations in Pine Bluff, Ark., and Piqua, Ohio. She was a chaplain intern at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland and a rabbinic intern at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. Berman spent her first year after ordination serving as a visiting rabbi for a congregation in Sherman, Texas.

In 2016, Berman moved to Ormond Beach, Fla. and became the rabbi of Temple Beth-El, where she will remain until June. While in Ormond Beach, Berman has served the co-located Reform and Conservative congregations of Temple Beth-El and Temple Israel. An important part of her job has been to build bridges between the two congregations and between Reform and Conservative practice.

Berman structures her rabbinate around the fundamental belief that every interaction provides an opportunity to form or strengthen meaningful connections, whether it is human connection, a feeling of closeness to God or one’s Judaism, or the experience of discovering the deep messages of one’s own soul. She shapes worship services, lifecycle events, classes, and pastoral interactions around this deeply held belief and finds great meaning in giving a modern voice to ancient Jewish laws and traditions.

Berman and her spouse, Jeffrey Berman, have been journeying through life together since they met in college. They have three boys: Micah, 4; Gavi, 2, and Zeke, who was born Nov. 1, 2021, the same day Congregation Ohev Beth Sholom officially came into being.

Berman feels honored to have been chosen to serve Congregation Ohev Beth Sholom starting this July, according to the release. She recognizes Youngstown is a community with a rich history and looks forward to learning the stories of our community through our congregants and community partners. She is excited to become part of the fabric of our community moving forward, according to the release.

Members of the settled rabbi search committee included Melissa Bateman, Shari Della Penna, Beth Holloway, Mark Huberman, Beverly Nathan, Kandy Rawl, Hunter Thomas, Kim Zeidenstein and co-chairs Nancy Burnett, Booker Kessler and Elliot Legow.

“Congregation Rodef Sholom merged with Ohev Tzedek -Shaarei Torah Congregation,” according to the synagogue’s website. “Memorializing the history of Ohev Tzedek, Temple Beth Israel, and Rodef Sholom, the congregation was renamed Congregation Ohev Beth Sholom. We remain the largest congregation in the Youngstown area with over 300 membership unites. In nearly 155 years there have been continuous services held, their orientation changing from that of its German founders, to Classical Reform, to modern progressive Reform. Following the November 2021 merger, we continue to offer Reform services and have added more traditional services on Saturday mornings. We are the only congregation with a Sisterhood and a Brotherhood. We still emphasize inclusive worship, youth and adult education, social action and social events.”