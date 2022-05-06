Rabbi Noah Bickart, the visiting Assistant Professor of Jewish and Interreligious Studies at John Carroll University in University Heights, will be the first scholar-in-residence sponsored by the Tzarikh Iyun Fund: The Fersky Fund for Adult Learning at Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood. Bickart was recently named JCU’s inaugural Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Chair in Jewish Studies.
At 6 p.m. May 13,there will be a learning and Shabbat dinner, “The Unique Theology of Kabbalat Shabbat.” In the d’var tefillah, unique theology of the section of Psalms which became Kabbalat Shabbat, will be discussed
At 9 a.m. May 14, Shabbat service talk will focus on “The Jewish Holiday Cycle in Parshat Emor.”
Following services, a Shabbat Lunch & Learn will be held and“Truth And The Rejected Opinion In The Talmud: The Theological Significance Of Talmudic Debate” will be discussed.
Cost is $36 for those over 18 years old, $10 for children 6 to 18 and free for under 5. To register, visit bit.ly/3KALetQ.