Rabbi Benjamin Blau, rosh yeshiva of Fuchs Mizrachi School and spiritual leader of Green Road Synagogue, both in Beachwood, has been elected president of the Rabbinical Council of America.
Blau, 57, who ascended to the role from first vice president, told the Cleveland Jewish News June 21 he will work with his leadership committee on developing a proactive series of issues to respond to in the coming years.
At his first leadership meeting held on June 23, he said he would begin to frame an agenda. He said he hopes to be collaborative and to aid rabbis, helping them improve both their professionalism and their professional lives.
Both Blau’s father and his maternal grandfather were rabbis who held leadership positions in umbrella organizations.
“So, I had that model,” Blau said. “I’ve learned from my family. I’ve learned from my own experiences, from my colleagues and watched my predecessors closely. And hopefully, those models combined with my own 30 years of leadership will do me well in this role.”
Blau ran on a slate from the nominating committee of the organization, which includes more than 900 Modern Orthodox rabbis across North America and in Israel who work from the pulpit and in educational and communal work. Rabbis who wish to join the council go through an application process, including an interview and approval by the executive committee. Blau has served on the standards committee of the organization, which sets guidelines for membership.
“In one sense, it really is sort of a guild in that we really support one another,” Blau said. “The internal part of the organization focuses on the needs of the rabbis themselves.
“And then there’s the part where we can play a role in a larger sense in the broader community,” he said, adding the Rabbinical Council of America operates both independently and in concert with the Orthodox Union. “We really are pretty much the Modern Orthodox voice.”
As examples of its work, Blau said the council provided guidance and standards to Modern Orthodox congregations during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the council created a halachic prenuptial agreement to deter husbands from refusing their wives in obtaining Jewish divorces, or gets, Blau said.
“It’s one of the things that we ask every prospective member. … If you officiate at a wedding, will you have the participants sign this agreement?” Blau said.
The Rabbinical Council of America also advocates for Israel and in other areas of concern to its members, Blau said.
The son of Rabbi Yosef and Rivka Blau, he was born in New York City.
“Both of them have spent their lifetime devoted to communal service,” said Blau, adding both his parents were principals and his father worked at Yeshiva University in New York City on its rabbinic staff.
Blau was raised in several cities, including Chicago, Boston and Elizabeth, N.J., where his family have been rabbis for 100 years.
He graduated from the Talmudical Yeshiva of Torah in Philadelphia and spent time there as a post-graduate student. He later attended Yeshiva University both for college and rabbinical school and was ordained there. While there, he was in the final class of Rabbi Joseph Solovetchik.
Blau has both studied and taught in Israel at a post-high school program. He has held educational posts and pulpit posts throughout his professional life.
Among Blau’s roles, he served for seven summers as camp rabbi for Camp HASC, the Hebrew Academy Camp for Special Children in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Blau came to Cleveland 20 years ago as rosh kollel of Torah Tzion Kollel, a learning institute connected to Fuchs Mizrachi School. He then became principal at Fuchs Mizrachi prior to becoming spiritual leader at Green Road Synagogue nine years ago.
Blau and his wife, Faith, live in Beachwood. They have four children, Yael, Mordechai, Yedidya and Ephraim, 16, their youngest, who is a student at Fuchs Mizrachi.
“The pandemic was a powerful example of what the organization can do,” Blau said of the guidance the council offered synagogues. “Really, we were at the forefront of setting guidelines and policies that were so critical for synagogues across the country, but at the same degree, that was a response to a crisis. And I want to see if we can be preemptive and proactive.”