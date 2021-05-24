The Rabbi Isaac Elchanan Theological Seminary at Yeshiva University in New York City virtually celebrated its annual gala April 27, where rabbis from around the world tuned in to commemorate their yeshiva.
Of RIETS rabbis highlighted in a video showcasing Yeshiva University’s importance was Rabbi Binyamin Blau of Green Road Synagogue and rosh yeshiva at Fuchs Mizrachi School, both in Beachwood, along with his father, Rabbi Yosef Blau, mashgiach ruchani of the university’s seminary.
At the core of the gala was a tribute made to Rabbi Hyman Arbesfeld, a RIETS musmakh and benefactor, who died last year. Rabbi Ari Berman, president of Yeshiva University, and Rabbi Menachem Penner, Max and Marion Grill dean of RIETS, described Arbesfeld’s lasting impact on the yeshiva.
Arbesfeld earned his semicha from RIETS in 1956, and he and his wife, Ann, continued to be supporters of the rabbinical school and Yeshiva University for decades. He joined the RIETS board of trustees in 1982 and assumed the vice chairman position in 2007.
In Arbesfeld’s honor, the Abraham Arbesfeld chair of the director of the Rabbi Joseph B. Soloveitchik Semikha Program was given to Rabbi Aryeh Lebowitz. The position was made possible through donations Arbesfeld and Ann made in honor of Arbesfeld’s father prior to his passing.
“Rabbi Arbesfeld did not want to hear of establishing a chair for anyone else,” Penner said in a news release. “He saw in Rabbi Lebowitz a leader for the next generation of rabbis who would emerge from RIETS.”
Lebowitz expressed gratitude for the position, as he remembered Arbesfeld as “a person whose love for, and dedication to, our yeshiva, was second to none.”
Father and son rabbi-duos appeared in the video describing the yeshiva’s significance to the global community during COVID-19.
Aside from the Blaus, participants included:
• Rabbi Haskel Lookstein, rabbi Emeritus of Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun in New York City, and his son Rabbi Joshua Lookstein, head of school at Westchester Day in Mamaroneck, N.Y.
• Rabbi Elazar Muskin Young Israel of Century City in Los Angeles, and his sons-in-law Rabbi David Block, associate head of school at Shalhevet High School in Los Angeles and Rabbi Daniel Goldberg, associate rabbi at Congregation Ahavath Torah in Englewood, N.J.
• Rabbi Perry Tirschwell, head of school at South Peninsula Hebrew Day School in Sunnyvale, Calif., and his sons-in-law Rabbi Gershon Albert, senior rabbi at Beth Jacob Congregation in Oakland, Calif.; Rabbi Moshe Abrams, teacher at Kohelet Yeshiva in Merion Station, Penn.; and Rabbi Yisroel Frankel
“Our Torah connects us to our Masora, while charting a course for our future,” Berman said in a news release. “This is the character of the Torah at RIETS, that is both deeply rooted and forward focused, ready to confront the world’s challenges, and discover new opportunities to fill the entire world. Our Roshei Yeshiva, rabbis and educators are building the religious, intellectual, and spiritual scaffolding that shapes the global Jewish community.”