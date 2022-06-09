Rabbi Benjamin Blau of Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood said he was struck by the contrasts he saw on a mid-May Rabbinical Council of America three-day mission to Poland led by Poland Chief Rabbi Michael Schudrich.

“There are many aspects that were incredibly moving,” said Blau, who is president of the Modern Orthodox group with more than 1,000 rabbis.

He told the Cleveland Jewish News June 2 that on one of the last nights of the tour, there was a Lag b’Omer celebration planned in the forest at a campsite about an hour away from Warsaw.

“Many of the rabbis commented, ‘A group of Jewish men walking into a forest in Poland late at night has a little bit of an ominous sense of … foreboding,’” Blau said, referring to Holocaust-era atrocities committed in Poland.

“But of course, that was not the case at all. We were going to a bonfire of Ukrainian refugees and Polish natives. … We took up a guitar and sang songs, and it was amazing. It was uplifting. It was incredible.”

He said seeing families cross the border from Ukraine on foot with just two suitcases was “heartbreaking.” A rabbi from Israel told him some Ukrainian refugees don’t need to wait for baggage when arriving in Israel – because they have none.

“That’s very heartbreaking to hear those stories and to hear some of the difficulties,” Blau said. “But at the same time, you see unbelievable, inspiring sights. The first flag that you see when you cross that border is the Israeli flag because the Israeli team was there first (to) set up shop.

“We met a woman, Ayala. She described what it was like. She was there within days. We saw the tents that they have set up, and we saw the amount of clothing and food and just beds.”

Blau said, “It’s again, heartbreaking context, inspiring response.”

Blau said he met a doctor from Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center in New York City who is not Jewish but volunteering with the Israeli team.

“We met a young man named Nicholas, a young Polish gentleman (who) quit his job,” Blau said. “He full-time is working on helping refugees. And because he’s not part of a larger organization, he has no red tape to go through. So he and his buddies raise money, go straight to the suppliers of Polish food, skip all the middle steps, get their food at a much cheaper rate, (and) bought two vans. I don’t know how they got two vans, and they drive into Ukraine and give food out to refugees.”

Blau said the rabbis asked Nicholas how he knew where to deliver food.

“He says, ‘Well, 80% of the time it goes to the right place. And the 20% that it doesn’t, we don’t use those same people again,’” Blau said. “‘Obviously, they’re not people we can trust.’”

Blau said he was “blown away” by meeting the volunteers. He also said there has been a visible shift.

“It was interesting because many of the places that we went to, some of the intense aspects of the refugees coming have already passed,” Blau said. “You know, there are not as many people coming across now.”

Blau said he was told about 3.2 million people had come to Poland from Ukraine and nearly a million have returned to Ukraine.

Still, “In Krakow, we saw hundreds of refugees lined up at the JCC waiting for food, just waiting and we talked to them,” Blau said. “Jewish, not Jewish, it didn’t matter. … The JCC is not taking a test to see who you are. They’re just helping everyone.”

That help, he said, is costing $10,000 a day.

“Again, it’s that combination of seeing the plight of individuals, hearing some of their tales, which are really heartbreaking, seeing people who are so noble and so gracious and so caring,” Blau said. “It’s very inspiring and just feeling you want to do more.”

He said that one man was credited with helping people at multiple locations.

“Everywhere we went ... we’re in Medyka, we’re in Krakow, they said, ‘We needed something. We called Rabbi Schudrich. And he got it for us.’ He’s like, the glue for everything.”

The rabbis spent their first night walking through the Warsaw Ghetto and later took a “detour” to dedicate a Torah scroll at the historic Chachmei Synagogue in Lublin.

There, a 12-year-old Ukrainian refugee named Anatoly, whom Blau described as wearing tzitzis and having blond curly hair, joined the group to celebrate.

The son of a rabbi in Turkey had asked his father to give away his bar mitzvah suit to someone who needed it. So the rabbi from Turkey gave the suit to Anatoly.

“It was wild. It was one of those like, amazing moments,” Blau said, adding a final twist brought the story home for him. Blau’s son, who is in Israel, had also traveled to Poland and had met Anatoly and recognized his photo in the family group chat on social media, referring to him as “my buddy.”

Blau said his group was primarily interested in how to help with long-term needs – both spiritually and physically.

“So many of these people who came have only smatterings of knowledge of Judaism,” he said. “So, what are we doing for them afterwards?”

He said the campsite where the group celebrated Lag b’Omer could be an ideal place for a Jewish camp.

In addition to the JCC of Krakow’s $10,000 a day immediate need, Blau said Schudrich talked about setting up job centers to help train refugees.

Blau said he came away from the mission with two key messages for his congregation.

“That sense of responsibility we have toward other people,” he said. “And … raising awareness that the problem hasn’t ended and … just because something’s off the front pages, doesn’t mean we should forget.”

The Russian invasion on Ukraine began Feb. 20 and has led to at least 46,000 deaths, about 13 million non-fatal injuries, at least 400 people missing, 15 million people displaced, at least 2,300 buildings destroyed and about $600 billion in property damage as of June 8, according to Reuters.