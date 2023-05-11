If You Go

WHAT: Rabbi Lader’s Retirement Celebration

WHERE/WHEN: 7 p.m. May 19, Shabbat services at Beth Israel-The West Temple, 14308 Triskett Ave, Cleveland. 10 a.m. May 20, Shabbat services at the temple. 5 p.m., The Emerald Event Center, 33040 Just Imagine Drive, Avon.

TICKETS & INFO: Tickets are $100 per person. To RSVP, contact the temple at office@thewestetmple.com or call 216-941-8882. For more information, visit thewesttemple.com