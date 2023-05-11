Beth Israel-The West Temple in Cleveland has hired Rabbi Rachel Brown as its next rabbi.
Rabbi Enid Lader has served as the congregational rabbi since 2012 and announced her retirement in summer 2022. She will retire June 20, 2023, as Brown, the education director of Temple Beth Shalom in Hudson, will assume the role July 1.
“We are (proud) to continue a tradition of hiring strong, passionate individuals to serve as our rabbi,” Walter Wright, board president, told the Cleveland Jewish News May 9. “And I am (grateful) to the search committee and to the entire congregation for being a part of this process.”
Brown was born in New York City and moved to Beachwood in 2018 with her husband, Rabbi Michael Ross, and their 11-year-old son, Gabriel. She was ordained in 2005 by the Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies at the American Jewish University in Los Angeles.
She served as rabbi and education director of Congregation B’nai Jacob in Phoenixville, Pa., and as rabbi-in-residence at Congregation Beth Israel in Roanoke, Va.
In 2017, Brown founded Camp Timbrel, holding one session in 2018, and plans to hold shabbatonim throughout this school year, starting over Labor Day weekend.
With a strong background as an educator and a rabbi, she explained her career path is all about teaching, as rabbi means teacher.
“Sometimes it’s teaching kids like in religious school, but it’s also teaching everyone about the wonder and the meaning and the depth and the joy of living a Jewish life,” Brown told the CJN May 9.
She came to know the congregation when she was invited to teach at its Winter University event and became close with Debbie Chessin, the director of education. Chessin informed her of the open position.
Brown said she plans to work with the members and leadership at Beth Israel-The West Temple, and is understanding of the big change after Lader has led the community for the past 11 years.
“I know that Rabbi Lader is beloved by the congregation, and I want to respect and honor that this is a very big transition for the congregation,” Brown said. “It’s a very big transition for Rabbi Lader and her family, and so part of the vision, I suppose, is to really honor that this is a big deal for the congregation. To let them really sit in that place of excitement for the future, but also sadness that what was is changing.”
Lader, who recently told Wright she had wanted to be a rabbi since she was 12, joined the temple 40 years ago. With a background as a music therapist, she served many roles from playing the viola, directing the choir for High Holy Days, and as cantorial soloist and principal of the religious school.
As rabbi, she helped the congregation through the COVID-19 pandemic, served the committee to acquire an Ohio Historical Marker and performed life-cycle events for her former students.
In 2010, she was ordained at the Academy of Jewish Religion in New York. Lader lives in Lakewood with her husband, Harry, and they have two adult daughters, Abby (David) Wald of Shaker Heights and Leah (Ananth Uggirala) Lader of Mountain View, Calif., and five grandchildren.
As she begins her retirement, Lader looks forward to spending more time with her grandchildren and husband, and “getting to pursue some more interests that I have, and doing some teaching out and about in the community and to continue the interfaith work that I enjoy doing,” she told the CJN May 9. First on her list is flying to California for her granddaughter’s bat mitzvah this summer.
As the last congregation within the city of Cleveland, Beth Israel-The West Temple is a small community serving much of Cleveland’s west side, which Wright said often makes it difficult to find the ideal rabbi. Still, the temple has a strong history as leaders in the work to repatriate Soviet Jews to the United States, and as the childhood temple of Sally Preisand, the first female to be ordained as a rabbi in the United States.
Wright said the temple is excited to continue the legacy of female leadership with Brown.
“I feel that her life experience has really recommended her, and then when she visited with us, she was just wonderful in teaching and listening and singing and leading services,” he said. “And just, she’s a powerhouse.”
As Lader’s retirement approaches, the temple will also celebrate her with live musical performances during Shabbat services May 19 featuring the Ross Family String Quartet and a festive oneg, and May 20, featuring members of the Afro-Semitic Experience and kiddush. There will be a retirement party May 20 featuring the Yiddishe Cup Klezmer Band at The Emerald Event Center in Avon.