When international religious leader, philosopher and author Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks died at age 72 on Nov. 7, 2020, Jewish and secular communities worldwide felt his loss.
Beachwood resident Rabbi Jeremy Bruce was one of those people personally affected by his death, having first met Sacks when he was a teenager. Over the next two decades, the pair fostered a close friendship –with Bruce seeking out Sack’s guidance as his mentor and role model.
Now, two years later, Bruce was tapped by The Rabbi Sacks Legacy to lead its expansion in the United States and to serve as the group’s executive director on the continent. Originally called the Office of Rabbi Sacks, the London-based organization transitioned to The Rabbi Sacks Legacy, refocusing its mission on sharing the teachings and visions of the late leader and former Chief Rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth.
He officially started in the role in July.
“The ability to work with this organization to promote Rabbi Sacks’ message to the world is nothing short of the honor of my life,” Bruce told the Cleveland Jewish News Nov. 9. “It is the most important role I’ve ever been privileged to take on. I am absolutely delighted to be part of it, both on a conceptual level and a personal level, especially with the opportunity to work with a team that is devoted to Rabbi Sacks and his legacy.”
Before this role, Bruce served as the principal of Fuchs Mizrachi School’s Stark High School in Beachwood. He also served as head of school at Hebrew High School of New England in West Hartford, Conn., and before emigrating to the United States, he was deputy head teacher at King Solomon High School and an adjunct lecturer at the London School of Jewish Studies where he regularly taught Bible and Jewish philosophy. Bruce earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Leeds, his master’s degree from King’s College London, and his rabbinic ordination from Yeshivat Hamivtar in Israel.
Bruce credits his successes as an educator to Sacks’ leadership and guidance in his formative years and the friendship the two cultivated over the years.
“Rabbi Sacks is someone who personally inspired me from the time I was a teenager,” Bruce said. “To be able to bring his ideas, message and wisdom to new and wider audiences is wonderful. It’s an amazing opportunity. Reflecting on the ability to do this important work – it’s tremendous.”
Bruce will remain in Beachwood and run the operation remotely, traveling when necessary for speaking engagements and programming. He and his wife, Jo, are congregants of Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood. She is a middle school teacher at Fuchs Mizrachi School.
One of those projects includes an education initiative with Jewish day schools in the United States and Canada, bringing Sack’s ideas and Torah into Jewish day school curricula. Bruce said being able to work with schools across North America is “amazing” and “extremely meaningful,” especially working to bring Sack’s ideas “in a coherent, exciting and accessible fashion to students in the day school community.”
“And this is not just with Orthodox schools,” Bruce said. “His Torah spoke to Jews all across the spectrum.”
Along with commemorating Sack’s second yahrzeit locally at synagogues and Fuchs Mizrachi School, Bruce said he is also preparing to teach a four-part series on his life and teachings at Case Western Reserve University’s Siegal Lifelong Learning program.
“I would love to continue that conversation across the denominational spectrum,” both in Cleveland and worldwide, Bruce said, adding that The Rabbi Sacks Legacy is currently developing the International Rabbi Sacks Scholars group. The first cohort is slated to begin meeting next summer, with a four-day retreat in Jerusalem. “We’d have a year-long virtual seminar with the express idea of creating a group to preserve and enhance his legacy across the globe. And then the plan would be to have a cohort every year to build on that.”
With over 220,000 followers across its social media accounts, Bruce said he is eager to expand the organization’s already wide reach.
“That’s just people reading his weekly portion,” he said. “We probably have hundreds of thousands, if not millions more, readers of his work worldwide. I would love to see his profound ideas enter every Jewish home, to enter our heritage, and every aspect of our lives. His work is the most accessible of any Jewish leader of our generation. But, he also spoke beyond the Jewish community and was influential to both Jews and non-Jews. So, part of my dream is to bring his messages and ideas to the full spectrum of society.”
To learn more, visit rabbisacks.org.