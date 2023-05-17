Rabbi Joshua Caruso of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood received a Doctorate of Divinity from Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion on May 4.
The honorary doctorate degree was given to him following 25 years of service to the Jewish community, alongside other graduates that were approved by the faculty and board of governors. Festivities included two days of events in New York, including lessons with faculty, time with the president of HUC-JIR, an opportunity to meet with this year’s class and a ceremony at Temple Emanu-El in New York City.
Caruso was ordinated by HUC-JIR in 1998. He joined Fairmount Temple’s clergy in 2002.