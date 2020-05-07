Rabbi Jordana Chernow-Reader, the rabbi-educator at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood, will become associate rabbi at Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation in Indianapolis, Ind., on July 1.
Chernow-Reader, who was hired in July 2015, at Fairmount Temple, informed the congregation in an email on May 7.
“I am thrilled to be joining this congregation,” she wrote. “I have known the senior rabbi Brett Kirchiver for many years and look forward to beginning the next stage of my career there.
“It has been an honor to serve Fairmount Temple as rabbi-educator for the past five years. I have loved being part of this clergy team and congregation. My family and I have enjoyed living in and being part of this community. I will continue working at Fairmount Temple through June. We will likely remain living in Shaker Heights into July.
“I want to take this moment to thank my educational team for all of their hard work over the past five years. Together, we launched numerous initiatives and educational programs. This would have been impossible without such a talented and dedicated team. I also want to thank the team for all the ways they rose to meet the challenges of the coronavirus. Only a few days into the stay at home restrictions, we began providing opportunities for families to connect, learn and take comfort in Jewish tradition. I couldn’t be prouder of what we have accomplished together.”
Fairmount Temple Senior Rabbi Robert A. Nosanchuk wrote in a statement to the Cleveland Jewish News. “I can say on behalf of our synagogue that we are very proud of Rabbi Chernow-Reader and wish her only continued success as she advances her rabbinate to the next level in a new community.”
A farewell Shabbat service will be held in-person or virtually at 6:15 p.m. June 12.