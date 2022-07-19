Members and guests filled the sanctuary as Temple Emanu El in Orange to welcome new rabbi, Rabbi Matt Cohen, at a special Shabbat service on July 8.
This “Shabbarbeque” featured Cohen leading the service and meeting everyone at a barbeque that followed, according to a news release.
He began the service singing “Henay Mah Tov Umanayim” or “How good it is for brothers and sisters, family and friends to gather together,” the release stated.
Cohen, who grew up in Beachwood and lives in Solon, was the rabbi at Congregation B’nai Israel in Galveston, Texas, since 2018. From 2012 to 2018, he served a congregation in Jacksonville, Fla. He was ordained in 2012 at the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in Cincinnati and received his Bachelor of Arts degree from The Ohio State University in Columbus.
“I never thought I would have the opportunity to come full circle in my career and life,” he said in the release. “I am beyond blessed to bring my family back home and be so lovingly welcomed by the Temple Emanu El family. If it is not a dream come true, it sure is close!”
Temple Emanu El president Susan Krantz, who is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors, said in the release, “We are so excited to welcome Rabbi Matt and his family back to Cleveland and into our Temple Emanu El community. He brings a wealth of experience, passion, and creativity, which we look forward to experiencing for many years to come.”
Search committee co-chair David Sperling said in the release that the congregation held an extensive search for a new rabbi and they prioritized several characteristics for the next rabbi, including sensitivity, compassion and empathy; being energetic, dynamic and creative; and having knowledge of Judaism and the ability to share that knowledge and joy of Judaism with congregants at all levels.
“It was clear throughout our search process and remains clear during his first weeks of service to the temple, that Rabbi Matt meets and exceed all our congregation was looking for,” Mitch Cronig, search committee co-chair, said in the release.
Cohen said he is grateful for the many people who helped him grow into the rabbi and person he has become on his spiritual journey.
“Above all, my wife, Erin, has been by my side every step of the way,” he said. “She has sacrificed so much for my career and, for that, I am eternally grateful. The least I could do is get her back home”
He thanked Sperling, Cronig and Krantz for helping him make this happen.
“It was indeed an extensive and quite intense search process, but they treated me with the utmost care, compassion, and sensitivity. I’d say they represented the best of Temple Emanu El,” Cohen said.
“I am looking forward to sharing in the lives of the Temple members, helping the congregation grow spiritually, and for the congregation to help me grow spiritually.”