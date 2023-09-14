Rabbi Jonathan Cohen announced he will not return to The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood following the conclusion of his sabbatical on June 30, 2024, according to a Sept. 13 email to congregants.
Cohen became The Temple’s 12th senior rabbi when he was hired in 2018 to replace Rabbi Richard A. Block following his retirement. As his contract that was set to expire on June 30, 2023, was extended at the end of last year, Cohen had requested and was granted a one-year sabbatical.
In his letter to congregants, he reflected on the past five years.
“Throughout the past five years, you have honored me with your trust and confidence – before, during, and following the COVID-19 pandemic – and extended me innumerable gifts through the privilege of engaging in our work together,” Cohen wrote. “I reflect with satisfaction and pride on our engagement and innovation in worship and life cycle events, especially during the pandemic, the groundbreaking interfaith and racial justice work we led, the meaningful learning moments we shared, the special additions to and celebrations of our artistic heritage we achieved, and so many other individual and communal moments of meaning and connection.”
He gave thanks to the community that welcomed him and his family and for the relationships formed during his time at The Temple. Cohen also shared his confidence in the leadership and future of the synagogue.
“I am confident that our religious and congregational leadership will forge a bright future for this community and propel it from strength to strength,” Cohen wrote.
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple and The Temple are in discussions about a unification plan.