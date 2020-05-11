Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood hired Rabbi Darren Levin as principal of its junior high school.
Levin received his semicha, as well as a bachelor’s degree in accounting and master’s degrees in Jewish education and social work at Yeshiva University in New York, He worked as a teacher and rabbinic intern in post-high school yeshivot in Israel.
Levin also served as the Orthodox Union-Jewish Learning Initiative on Campus director at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore and spent the last five years at Yeshivat Netivot Montessori in East Brunswick, N.J., most recently as its Judaic studies principal.