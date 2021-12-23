Temple Israel in Canton celebrated the installation of its rabbi, Rabbi David Komerofsky, on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6 at the temple.
Komerofsky came to the temple in July 2020, and the installation was celebrated with 150 people in attendance for a service and oneg Shabbat Nov. 4. The installation was officiated by the temple’s rabbis emeritus, Rabbi Jon Adland, and Rabbi John Spitzer, who retired in 2019 and 2008 respectively, and Komerofsky’s childhood rabbi, Rabbi David M. Horowitz of Akron. Horowitz is rabbi emeritus of Temple Israel in Bath Township. Rabbi Stacy Schlein, formerly of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood, also participated in the installation. Schlein left her role at TTTI after more than 13 years of service in May to serve as director of educational capacity building at the Jewish Education Center of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights.
Following the service and oneg Shabbat, a Shabbat morning service and brunch were held Nov. 6.
“It was a wonderful weekend and fabulous turn out for the rabbi’s installation,” Debbie Spetich, administrative assistant at Temple Israel, said in an email to the Cleveland Jewish News. “It was a very memorable weekend for (him), his family and all of his congregants.”
Komerofsky came to Temple Israel from Texas, after living there for 14 years, with his wife, Ronit Sherwin, former CEO of the Jewish Federation of San Antonio. He grew up in Akron, attended the University of Cincinnati in 1993 and was ordained at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in Cincinnati in 1999, and earned a Master of Arts degree at HUC-JIR in Los Angeles in 1997. Sherwin is also from the Cleveland area. While in Texas, Komerofsky also served as executive director of the Texas Hillel Foundation at the University of Texas in Austin, worked remotely for Hillel International and as spiritual leader of Temple Chai in San Antonio.
The blended family includes two sets of twin children – Lainey Komerofsky, who attends the College of Charleston in South Carolina, and Gabe Komerofsky, who attends University of Texas at Austin. Natan Sherwin and Batya Sherwin are in middle school.