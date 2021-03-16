Rabbi Davidovich of Heights Jewish Center Synagogue and Bialy’s Bagels were two of nine organizations and community members to be named as a “Good Neighbor” as part of University Heights’ 2020 Civic Awards, held via Zoom Nov. 26, 2020.
The other honorees for the “Good Neighbor” award included Father Karl Kiser, Geraci’s Restaurant, Sergio Rodriguez, Joan Spoerl of The Literacy Cooperative, the Fenwick Road “Time Out Together Crew” and Kallie Rybka, editor at Ohio Magazine. Geraci’s Restaurant also has locations in Pepper Pike and Mayfield.
In a Nov. 26, 2020, email sent to the community, Davidovich and Kiser were lauded for their spiritual help throughout the pandemic.
“Whenever their help was needed in 2020, Davidovich and Kiser answered the call,” the email said. “From offering prayers at the virtual Memorial Day Ceremony, to appearing in our COVID-19 public service announcements, to promoting the Census, the two faith leaders provided important leadership to the entire city.”
On Bialy’s and Geraci’s, the email read, “At the height of the pandemic this spring, both Geraci’s and Bialy’s stepped up to feed first responders. Teaming up with their customers, Geraci’s provided over 400 pizzas to first responders at local hospitals, while Bialy’s donated hundreds of bagels.”
Other award winners included Saundra Berry with the “Public Servant of the Year” award; the Citizens Committee on Policing Policies with the “Citizens of the Year” award; Police Chief Dustin Rogers and Lt. Mark McArtor with the “City Employees of the Year” award; Friends of the Walt with the “Volunteers of the Year” award; Amanda Blazetic, a teacher at Gearity Elementary School, with the “Educator of the Year” award; assistant service director John Pucella with the “Co-worker of the Year” award; and Lt. Dale Orians and Kim Airey with special recognition awards.