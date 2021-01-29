Rabbi Steven L. Denker, who has been rabbi of Temple Emanu El since 2004 and shepherded the congregation through its relocation from South Euclid to Orange Village, will retire May 31, 2022, when his contract expires.
Denker is in the midst of a three-month sabbatical from Dec. 1 through the end of February and texted on Jan. 29 that he was unable to comment as he was preparing to conduct a funeral.
Denker, 69, came to Temple Emanu El as interim rabbi in 2004 and became the permanent rabbi in 2006.
Congregants were told of Denker’s upcoming retirement in a Jan. 24 letter that also announced another staffing change. The contract for Cantor David Malecki, who was hired in 2018 as a full-time cantor, will not be renewed at the end of his two-year contract on June 30, 2021.
“As we steward our synagogue into the post-pandemic future, the board of trustees has concluded that our congregational needs can be well-met by a part-time cantor or cantorial soloist,” the letter read. “After completing the cantorial search, the transition committee will then turn its efforts to a rabbinic search. For both searches, we will enlarge the committee to engage constituent representatives from our congregation.”
Dr. David Sperling, president of Temple Emanu El, termed the decision as a cost-cutting measure.
“It was really based on our fiscal responsibility, related primarily to COVID,” Sperling told the Cleveland Jewish News Jan. 29.
Sperling said Denker will be missed.
“His intellectual capacity is unsurpassed,” Sperling said.
Denker is the congregation’s fourth rabbi since its founding in 1947.
“I think he definitely has great empathy for our congregants and a great ability to comfort folks who are grieving or ill,” Sperling said. “He definitely has the ability to make the lessons and teachings of Torah relevant for us in our 21st century lives.”
The New York City native breaks out into song occasionally as he offers sermons to the congregation, which has just under 400 families.
“If there’s a principle that he’s teaching and it may relate to an old Broadway show tune, he’ll oftentimes briefly break out into song and then apologize because he knows he shouldn’t be singing in front of the public,” Sperling said.
Sperling said by contractual agreement, Denker was set to take a three-month sabbatical in summer 2020 and postponed it until December because the congregation was at the height of grappling with COVID-19 at the time.
As Denker prepares to leave his post, “We are currently anticipating doing a search focusing on a full-time rabbi,” Sperling said.
“As a rabbi, having a chance to contribute to the move to a brand new synagogue was fabulous, a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Denker told the CJN in 2017 regarding the synagogue’s 2008 relocation to Orange. “Creating a holy space that will go on for generations is a very special honor.”
Denker graduated from Brooklyn Technical High School and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the City University of New York, a Master of Hebrew Letters and an honorary Doctor of Divinity degree from Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion, New York, according to Temple Emanu El’s website.
Prior to entering rabbinical training, he was director of community relations for the New York City Chapter of the American Jewish Committee and served on the staff of the late U.S. Rep. Stephen J. Solarz.
Following his 1984 ordination, Denker served at Temple Sholom in Chicago; Congregation Beth Shalom – Northern Illinois Jewish Community Center in DeKalb, Ill.; and Congregation Kol Ami in Chicago’s Water Tower Place. In Chicago, he taught part time at both DePaul and Loyola universities.
Denker has taught at Kent State University in Kent as well.
A member of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), he has led trips to Israel, including an interfaith trip to Israel with the Rev. Shawnthea Monroe of Plymouth Church in Shaker Heights.
Denker is married to Lisa Arlyn Lowe. The couple lives in Solon and has adult children.