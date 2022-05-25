A once-in-a-lifetime weekend was held from May 20 to May 22 when Temple Emanu El celebrated its 75th anniversary and commemorated the retirement of Rabbi Steven L. Denker, who served the congregation for 18 years in a series of events billed as “Toast75.”
Denker, who shepherded the temple’s move from South Green Road in University Heights about 7.5 miles away to Brainard Road in Orange in 2008, announced last year that he would retire at the end of May. Rabbi Matt Cohen, who grew up in Beachwood, will succeed Rabbi Denker as the temple’s fifth rabbi in history. He will start in July.
“There is no such thing as a rabbi without people who are willing to engage with him or her to study Torah from the rabbi, to come to the rabbi for sustenance in good times and in bad,” Denker said at Friday night services May 20. “Otherwise, the rabbi would be somebody, perhaps with a lot of learning, but what good would it be. … It would be Torah, but it would have no impact, no effect.
He said he is “more than grateful for the opportunity to have been rabbi, not just because there’s a parchment hanging on the wall of the office, but because over the years – the last 18 being blessedly here – all of you, those who are here, those who are on the video, those who couldn’t be here, all of you, have given me the opportunity to teach, to counsel, to interpret, to lead, to help. We didn’t always agree. Rabbi Israel Salanter said a rabbi who always agrees with his congregation is not a rabbi. But for the most part, the respect and the honor that is shown, I thank you for all of that because no matter what blessings I may have, I hope some minuscule blessings I brought to you. ...”
Denker, 70, was born in New York City, and has been a rabbi for 38 years. He came to Temple Emanu El as interim rabbi to replace Rabbi Andrew Paley in 2004 after leading Congregation Kol Ami in Chicago for 10 years.
Denker’s retirement ceremonies were coupled with a weekend celebration of the Reform congregation that featured the annual meeting, installation of board officers, awards, gifts for Denker, speeches from some of his closest colleagues and a virtual gala celebration with Nefesh Mountain performing in a 90-minute diamond tribute video to cap the weekend.
Rabbi Michelle Pearlman of Beth Chaim Reform Congregation in Malvern, Pa., was cantorial soloist at Temple Kol Ami when Denker was there. In addition to being a colleague, Pearlman is a cousin by marriage.
“Rabbi, as we prepare for your retirement, we look forward to a future yet to unfold, and we also look backward upon our shared journey,” Pearlman said. “Your community and all the communities that you have served, thank you for being our rav, our teacher and our leader. You have guided us on our Jewish journey and have helped us reach new heights and achieved new dreams.
“As family, we are grateful for your time, the time you have shared with all of us. You have celebrated with us at mitzvahs. You have comforted us when we mourned. You were our companion through life’s peaks and valleys. As individuals, we appreciate the conversations we have shared. You have helped us grow. You have touched our lives. With deep gratitude, we offer you a blessing as your journey continues.”
Pearlman closed by asking Denker to join her in front of the ark, where she took his hands and offered a blessing.
Larry Glickman, director of congregational shared services at the Union for Reform Judaism in New York City, offered greetings from URJ President Rick Jacobs and board chair Jennifer Kaufman. Glickman also worked with Denker at Temple Kol Ami.
“I learned so much that continues to guide and inform my work to this day,” Glickman said. “I learned about authenticity and sincerity, about a living passion for Torah and Talmud, and deep care and concern for the members of their community. In Rabbi Denker, I found a treasured, lifelong friend, teacher and mentor.”
Glickman brought a shofar that he said was a gift from Denker when they worked together. With it, he blew a tekiah gedola for Denker, the congregation’s milestone and its future.
Denker spoke about family and congregants, including those who are no longer alive.
“I think my dad and my mother and my grandparents would be so pleased to know that you’ve all come out to hear the words,” he said. “It’s an awesome thing to realize that you have had a positive impact on people’s lives. It’s frightening; it is an awesome thing. I thank each and every one of you, and those who couldn’t be with us tonight and many people who are gone among us. ...”
He thanked his wife, Lisa Lowe Denker, for “supporting, cajoling, bawling me out, telling me when I’m wrong, but always supporting what I’ve been doing, and being with me in both the joys and the difficulties of having a rabbinic family,” Denker said. “I couldn’t make it without her. I couldn’t have made it without her.”
He talked about the sacrifices his family made when he missed family events due to his rabbinical responsibilities.
Board officer Michelle Bogomolny presented Denker with a one-of-a-kind gift from The Higgins Glass Studio in Chicago. The mid-century modern mobile features 18 elements and a Magen David.
“There’s one person that I need to acknowledge that has touched every really special moment that you’ve especially seen tonight that were surprises for rabbi that are personally significant for him and that have brought so much meaning to our lives this weekend and that is Lisa Lowe Denker,” Bogomolny said. “She has been incredible. Her love for the congregation and for her family and for the rabbi is so beautiful and apparent, it’s been really fun working together.”
In the tribute video, Denker said, “I am so deeply, deeply moved of all the outpouring of love, the support and the comments from the folks who had a chance to speak and from so many of you who have approached me privately and really the support of the entire congregation and the community. I am blessed and have been blessed, by being your rabbi, by being permitted to serve as your spiritual leader and teacher for the last 18 years of Temple Emanu El’s 75 year journey.”